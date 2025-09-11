Tento square ceiling panel - medium
This simply-designed, medium-sized white LED panel lets you add warm-to-cool white light in any room of your home: closets, garages, hallways, and more.
Product highlights
- Streamlined design
- Smooth dimming
- 39.5 x 39.5 cm
- Up to 2000 lumens
- White
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Optimized light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energize light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.
Control lights instantly
Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic