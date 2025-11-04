A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800
Add colour to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light, as well as 16 million colours. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 806 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110