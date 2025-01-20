Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Beyond suspension light

Beyond suspension light

This stylish Philips hue Beyond LED pendant combines scene-setting mood lighting and warm white task lighting in one. Connects to your home wireless network for instant and complete control of your home lighting from your smart device.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
LightDuo: two light sources for functional and mood lighting

Read and work in harmonyßwith how you feel, whether relaxed, energized or sociable. All through theßpower of light. Philips Hue beyond has two independent light sources √ an uplight andßa downlight √ so you can create an endless mix of colors and white light. Setßfunctionalßlighting and add a touch of color. Or create vibrant scenes and combine different colors to match your mood, whether it's to relax, energize or explore.

Be creative with 16 million colors

Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger

Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights 

Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required 

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

Smart control, home and away

With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Installation free dimming

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Glass

Durability

Nominal lifetime

15,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable height

Yes

Color changing (PowerLED)

Yes

Diffused light effect

Yes

Dimmable

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Perfectly suited for ambiance creation

Yes

Portable

Yes

Power adapter included

Yes

ZigBee Light Link

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

>80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Office

Study

Style

Modern

Type

Suspension Lights

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696121863

Net weight

4.5 kg

Gross weight

7.6 kg

Height

0 mm

Length

0 mm

Width

0 mm

Material number (12NC)

915004505201

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

4.500 kg

Length

220 cm

Width

45 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

28

Total lumen output fixture

1200 lm

Light color

warm white

Mains power

50-60 Hz

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I - Earthed

Light source replaceable

No

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness