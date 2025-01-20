*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Beyond suspension light
This stylish Philips hue Beyond LED pendant combines scene-setting mood lighting and warm white task lighting in one. Connects to your home wireless network for instant and complete control of your home lighting from your smart device.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
LightDuo: two light sources for functional and mood lighting
Read and work in harmonyßwith how you feel, whether relaxed, energized or sociable. All through theßpower of light. Philips Hue beyond has two independent light sources √ an uplight andßa downlight √ so you can create an endless mix of colors and white light. Setßfunctionalßlighting and add a touch of color. Or create vibrant scenes and combine different colors to match your mood, whether it's to relax, energize or explore.
Be creative with 16 million colors
Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger
Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Glass
Durability
Nominal lifetime
15,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable height
Yes
Color changing (PowerLED)
Yes
Diffused light effect
Yes
Dimmable
Yes
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Perfectly suited for ambiance creation
Yes
Portable
Yes
Power adapter included
Yes
ZigBee Light Link
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
>80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Office
Study
Style
Modern
Type
Suspension Lights
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696121863
Net weight
4.5 kg
Gross weight
7.6 kg
Height
0 mm
Length
0 mm
Width
0 mm
Material number (12NC)
915004505201
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
4.500 kg
Length
220 cm
Width
45 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
28
Total lumen output fixture
1200 lm
Light color
warm white
Mains power
50-60 Hz
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I - Earthed
Light source replaceable
No
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
