Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Take smart light with you with the Go accent light. From a splash of color to a mood-setting centerpiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambiance. Use as a standalone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Integrated LED and battery
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue bridge to unlock more
image by inciyuyucu containing Plant, Property, Table, Wood, Houseplant

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by inciyuyucu containing Plant, Property, Table, Wood, Houseplant

@inciyuyucu

image by anonymous containing Light, Purple, Lighting, Font, Visual effect lighting

@mac_n_ipad_setup

image by trixedenbreuls containing Furniture, Table, Decoration, Light, Purple

@trixedenbreuls

image by blanc_du_sud containing Light, Wood, Lighting, Houseplant, Shade

@blanc_du_sud

image by anonymous containing Picture frame, Furniture, Plant, Table, Houseplant

@yalehomespain

image by anonymous containing Property, Building, Light, Flowerpot, Shade

@samsprettylittlehome

image by just_cary_on containing Brown, Property, Light, Table, Wood

@just_cary_on

image by mac_n_ipad_setup containing Computer, Table, Personal computer, Computer desk, Property

@mac_n_ipad_setup

image by anonymous containing Light, Purple, Lighting, Interior design, Violet

@b_obitz

image by and.esse_automations containing Light, Rectangle, Interior design, Output device, Flat panel display

@and.esse_automations

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights 

Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights 

Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required 

On-product control 

On-product control 

Change your light settings directly with the button on the light itself. Cycle through special light scenes, such as Sunday coffee and Enchanted forest, by pressing the button. Press twice and hold on the second press to cycle through colors.  

A truly portable smart light

A truly portable smart light

The Hue Go portable accent light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you as you travel, use it as the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cozy Candle light effect.

Dynamic, natural lighting effects

Dynamic, natural lighting effects

Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic light effects, such as Cozy Candle, Sunday Coffee, Meditation, Enchanted Forest, and Night Adventure to create the perfect mood in any situation.

Replacement parts available for this product

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power adapter, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

20,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Batteries included

Yes

Color changing (LED)

Yes

Diffused light effect

Yes

Dimmable

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

On/off switch on article

Yes

Perfectly suited for ambiance creation

Yes

Portable

Yes

Power adapter included

Yes

PowerLED lamp(s) included

Yes

ZigBee Light Link

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

>80

Color temperature

2000-6500 K

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Office

Study

Style

Modern

Type

Table Lamp

EyeComfort

No

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.625 kg

Overall height

79 mm

Overall length

150 mm

Overall width

150 mm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

530 lm

Operating time

20.000

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

43

Total lumen output fixture

520 lm

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Wattage bulb included

6 W

IP code

IP20 | Finger-protected

Class of protection

Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage

Lumen output at 2700K

370 lm

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness