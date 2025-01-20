*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Go portable table lamp
Bring smart light anywhere you want with this portable smart lamp in white. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a sage green silicone grip, it's easy to carry where you need light most, such as inside to read or outside for dinner.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Smart battery system
- White and color light
- 370 lumen
White and color ambiance
A truly portable smart light
The Go portable table lamp can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp with you wherever you need colorful light, such as inside to read or outdoors to light up your next outdoor barbecue. Get up to 48 hours of light on a single charge — and then bring it back inside to charge on the included charging base.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Dynamic, natural lighting effects
Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic light effects, such as Cozy Candle, Sunday Coffee, Meditation, Enchanted Forest, and Night Adventure to create the perfect mood in any situation.
On-product control
Change your light settings directly with the button on the light itself. Cycle through special light scenes, such as Sunday coffee and Enchanted forest, by pressing the button. Press twice and hold on the second press to cycle through colors.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.