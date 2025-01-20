*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Play wall washer
Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).
Product highlights
- ColorCast technology
- 1035 lumens
- Height x width: 15,7 x 9,1 cm
- Matte white
- Aluminium
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Personalize settings in the app
Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Add smart switches, sensors, and more
Enhance your Hue smart lighting system with various accessories, including smart dimmer switches and motion sensors. Connect up to 12 accessories on one Hue Bridge and fully automate your home.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Portable
No
Power adapter included
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Color temperature
2000-6500 K
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Type
Table Lamp
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169339651
Net weight
0.85 kg
Gross weight
1.12 kg
Height
141 mm
Length
185 mm
Width
145 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003837601
Product dimensions and weight
Cable length
2,000
Overall height
157 mm
Overall length
91 mm
Overall width
76 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,035 lm
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
100-240 V
IP code
IP20 | Finger-protected
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available