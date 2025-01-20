Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).

Product highlights

  • ColorCast technology
  • 1035 lumens
  • Height x width: 15,7 x 9,1 cm
  • Matte white
  • Aluminium
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Control lights with your voice

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

Personalize settings in the app

Personalize settings in the app

Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.

Control it your way

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Add smart switches, sensors, and more

Add smart switches, sensors, and more

Enhance your Hue smart lighting system with various accessories, including smart dimmer switches and motion sensors. Connect up to 12 accessories on one Hue Bridge and fully automate your home.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Portable

No

Power adapter included

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Color temperature

2000-6500 K

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Type

Table Lamp

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169339651

Net weight

0.85 kg

Gross weight

1.12 kg

Height

141 mm

Length

185 mm

Width

145 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003837601

Product dimensions and weight

Cable length

2,000

Overall height

157 mm

Overall length

91 mm

Overall width

76 mm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,035 lm

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

100-240 V

IP code

IP20 | Finger-protected

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness