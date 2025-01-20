Extendible up to 10 meters

Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 meters by adding 1 meter extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full color consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.