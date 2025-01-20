*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
Use this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with light, extending your lightstrip up to 10 m. Only for lightstrip plus.
Product highlights
- Shines a single color of light at once
- Lightstrip plus base required
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 1 m extension
- Up to 1000 lumens
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
- 1 x 5 meter lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
Requires a Philips Lightstrip Plus and a Philips Hue bridge
This product can only be used to extend a Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus and needs to be connected to the Philips Hue bridge.