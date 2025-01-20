Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter

Use this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with light, extending your lightstrip up to 10 m. Only for lightstrip plus.

Product highlights
  • Shines a single color of light at once
  • Lightstrip plus base required
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 1 m extension
  • Up to 1000 lumens
Requires a Philips Lightstrip Plus and a Philips Hue bridge

This product can only be used to extend a Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus and needs to be connected to the Philips Hue bridge.

