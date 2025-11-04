Support
Flexible white lightstrip with a matte finish displayed in front of Play Gradient Lightstrip packaging for 55 TV.

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.

Product highlights

  • Bridge required
  • Made for 55” to 60” TVs
  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
