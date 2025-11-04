Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Made for 55” to 60” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Color(s)
Gradient
Material
Silicone