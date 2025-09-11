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Pair of compact rectangular smart light bars with matte black finish, emitting soft pink light from the top surface.

Play light bar double pack

The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • Black
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
View all product specs
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Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

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Decorate with ambient smart lights

Decorate with ambient smart lights

Transform the atmosphere of your home with just the touch of a button. Use over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of cool to warm white light to create special moments, set the mood for a party, or simply wind down for the evening.

Amp your entertainment with smart lighting

Amp your entertainment with smart lighting

Immerse yourself in your movie, game, or music with the magic of light. With millions of colors from which to choose and countless lighting options, you can turn any living room into a private cinema ∙ all you need to bring is the popcorn!

Display Hue Play your way

Display Hue Play your way

Th Philips Hue Play light bar can be mounted to a wall or TV, laid flat on any surface, or stood upright. A versatile smart light, it makes the perfect accent piece for any living room, entertainment space, or media room.

Mount behind your TV

Mount behind your TV

Mount the Philips Hue Play smart light bar behind your screen using the included clips and double-sided tape to instantly create beautiful backlighting in the color of your choice.

Connect 3 Hue Play light bars with 1 plug

Connect 3 Hue Play light bars with 1 plug

Hue Play won't add to a jumble of wires behind your TV or hog too many outlets ∙ you can connect three Hue Play smart light bars to the same power supply unit, leaving you more than enough room for all your other devices.

Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other