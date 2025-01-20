*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- White and color light
Display Hue Play your way
The Philips Hue Play light bar can be mounted to a wall or TV, laid flat on any surface, or stood upright. A versatile smart light, it makes the perfect accent piece for any living room, entertainment space, or media room.
Decorate with ambient smart lights
Transform the atmosphere of your home with just the touch of a button. Use over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of cool to warm white light to create special moments, set the mood for a party, or simply wind down for the evening.
Mount behind your TV
Mount the Philips Hue Play smart light bar behind your screen using the included clips and double-sided tape to instantly create beautiful backlighting in the color of your choice.
Create your ambience with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Amp your entertainment with smart lighting
Immerse yourself in your movie, game, or music with the magic of light. With millions of colors from which to choose and countless lighting options, you can turn any living room into a private cinema ∙ all you need to bring is the popcorn!
Connect 3 Hue Play light bars with 1 plug
Hue Play won't add to a jumble of wires behind your TV or hog too many outlets ∙ you can connect three Hue Play smart light bars to the same power supply unit, leaving you more than enough room for all your other devices.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Full control from smart device with Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.