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Oak finish cylindrical smart floor lamp with vertical light bar displaying gradient colors, featuring a visible power cable.

Signe gradient floor lamp

Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design, and brilliant blend of colorful light, this floor lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
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Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

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Wake up to the colors of the morning sun

Wake up to the colors of the morning sun

Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colors of dawn — even if the sun hasn’t risen yet — with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colors, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.

Seamlessly blend colors

Seamlessly blend colors

Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colors flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.

Dynamic light scenes

Dynamic light scenes

Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Aluminium

    Wood

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other