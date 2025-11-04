Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Add ambient color to any room with the included color-capable bulbs.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • White ambiance +16 million colors
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60 x 110

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other