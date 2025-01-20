Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Surimu Round Panel

Surimu Round Panel

The Surimu ceiling panel features a soft, diffused glow of colorful light. Perfect for living rooms and bedrooms, the Surimu ceiling panel is easy to install and sits flush with the ceiling, filling the room with color.

Product highlights

  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000 hour(s)

Extra feature/accessory incl.

4 light recipes

Yes

5 years warranty on the LED module

Yes

Adjustable height

No

Adjustable spot head

No

Batteries included

No

Centerpiece

Yes

Color changing (LED)

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Dimmable with remote control

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

>80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living- & Bedroom

Type

Ceiling Lights

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

1.876 kg

Height

4.7 cm

Length

39.5 cm

Width

39.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

2,850 lm

Lamp lifetime up to

25,000 hour(s)

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

220-240 V

Wattage bulb included

N/A

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I

Number of light sources

0

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness