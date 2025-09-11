This product is for non-smart lights. Add your non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem — so you can control them like your Hue lights. The wired on/off switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures, alongside your existing Hue lights. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love — smart! Once installed, you can manage your lights from the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set timers and schedules to fit your daily routine. Powered by your home's wiring — no need to replace batteries. Install it behind your wall switch, or in the ceiling above your light fixture, where a neutral wire is available. Enjoy reliable, responsive control with a Hue Bridge, even if Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules