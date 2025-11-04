Support
Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Get decorative and functional light all in one strip light! Wash your ceiling coves in any indoor space with ultra-bright, true white light to help you perform daily tasks. Create a perfect ambiance with bold and vivid color for fully-immersive everyday moments. Get a consistent gradient of colors thanks to Chromasync™ precision color blending. Enjoy flexible installation — cut, reuse, and extend to tailor the strip light to fit any space. Get total control, customization, and personalized light scenes with the award-winning Hue app and voice control.

Product highlights

  • Customizable scenes and effects
  • Chromasync™ precision color blending
  • Ultra-bright, true white light
  • 2900 lumens
  • Cuttable, extendable, and reusable
Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Color(s)

    Multi Color

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other