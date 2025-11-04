Support
Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre

Transform your home and mood with a brilliant lighting experience. Easy to install, the 10-metre Philips Hue Solo lightstrip provides 1700 lumens of stunning light output to make your home brighter. Illuminated by RGBWW LEDs, this lightstrip creates pure color and pure white light. It's designed with safety in mind. Allowing you to interact with the light strip comfortably. Every Philips Hue lightstrip comes with a 2-year guarantee.

Product highlights

  • Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
  • Control with our award-winning app
  • RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
  • 10 meters
  • Protective silicone sleeve
Specifications

Other