OmniGlow strip light 3m
A strip light that's made to be experienced! OmniGlow delivers uniform, ultra-bright color and true white light with no visible LED 'spots' — all thanks to cutting-edge OmniGlow technology. Designed for both ambiance and superior functional lighting, this masterpiece deserves to be a feature of your kitchen, living room, bedroom, or staircase. Experience super-smooth dynamic and more natural effects thanks to microLEDs enabled by CSP (Chip-scale-package). Customize and personalize light scenes with the Hue app and voice control.
Product highlights
- Customizable scenes and effects
- OmniGlow uniform light and color blending
- Ultra-bright, true white light
- 2700 lumens
- Direct and indirect lighting
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Color(s)
Multi Color
Material
Silicone