Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Get a gradient of reactive, colorful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 32”–34” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.
Product highlights
- Made for 32" to 34" monitors
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge
Ultimate light experience
Get a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light. Each color along the lightstrip flows naturally into one another, creating a unique effect.
Made for monitors
The Play gradient lightstrip mounts to the back of your single- or triple-monitor setup, bending easily around its corners.
Supercharge your surround lighting
When used with other color-capable Philips Hue lights, you unleash the full power of surround lighting.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.
Blend multiple colors of light
Colors flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.
Personalize the experience
Switch modes, change the intensity, and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.