2. Using the Services.

a. Permission to use the Services: We give you permission to use the Services to control and monitor the Products you own or are authorized to control and monitor.

b. Register a User Account: The Services may require that you have a user account in order to use the Services. You are responsible for the accuracy of your information (to setup your user account) and taking steps to keep your user account secure. For more on your privacy, see section 5.

c. You can authorize individuals: If you have an administrator account (we refer to such users as “Admin” or “Owner”), you can authorize as permitted by the Services, other individuals with a user account to access, use, monitor and control the Products and Services. We refer to such individuals as “Authorized Users”. You should only authorize those individuals whom you trust to access your Products and the Services.

d. Improving the Services:

• We are always trying to improve the Services and the Products, so they may change over time. We may update the Services by providing (bug) fixes or modifications, introduce new features or functionality, change or discontinue (temporary or permanently) any feature or functionality, component or content, impose limits on certain features or restrict access to parts or all of the Services. All of these updates and changes we refer to as “Updates”.

• In some cases, the Updates may cause older hardware devices, third party services, software configurations or setups to no longer work with the Services, and you may be required to upgrade or change these devices, services, configurations or setups in order to continue using the Services.

• Our End of Support policy as provided separately to you on our website at www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy. If there are any differences between our End of Support policy and a warranty provided by us with the Product or if our End of Support policy may result in the termination of support for Products within the stated warranty period, then our End of Support policy will supersede the terms of such warranty.



• Updates may occur automatically without additional notice or receiving any additional consent from you. You consent to these automatic Updates. If you do not want such Updates to be automatically installed, you can indicate that in the settings of the app. We may also ask you to install Updates yourself, and you are responsible to do so promptly. Your failure to install any Updates may expose you to risks (like security risks) and will affect and limit our liability and ability to provide the Services to you.

e. Services are dependent on: Proper functioning of the Services relies on the transmission of data through third-party devices and service providers, including your wi-fi network, enabled wireless device (such as a smartphone or tablet) and (for certain Products) broadband internet access. Signify has no control over and is not responsible for any of these third-party devices and services, compatibility and proper configuration thereof with the Products and Services and related costs. If these devices or services are interrupted, delayed, refused or otherwise limited for any reason, it may result in the Services being unreliable or unavailable for the duration of the limitations. You are responsible for any charges for these third-party devices and services. In particular, streaming and viewing recorded videos may incur extra and substantial charges.

f. Your conduct: In providing the Services, we want to maintain the Services for everyone, which means you must follow these rules of conduct:

• comply with applicable laws, including export control and sanctions, privacy and intellectual property rights

• don’t harm, interfere with, abuse or disrupt the Services.

• You represent and warrant that you are not located in a country subject to a U.S. Government embargo, or that has been designated by the U.S. Government as a “terrorist supporting” country, and that you are not listed on any U.S. Government list of prohibited or restricted parties.

g. Use with video and/or audio content: Please be aware that use of the Products in combination with certain specific video and/or audio content may generate certain light combinations which may cause discomfort. In such a case, please discontinue synchronizing the Product with such content.

h. Additional Product(s) may be required: The use of certain Products may require additional Product(s) as indicated by us in the use instructions.

i. Services-related communications: We sometimes send you announcements and other information through our website or our app. If you have any questions regarding the Products, the Services or these Terms, please contact us through our consumer care channels.

j. Feedback: We welcome feedback on the Services and the Products. If you choose to give us feedback, we may act on your feedback without obligation to you.

k. Vulnerabilities: Any Product that rely on wireless or internet connections or are connected to a network of any kind (such as cloud storage) may not be secure and may be exploited or hacked by malware and spyware variants (“Vulnerabilities”). Vulnerabilities may provide a gateway for a person with malicious intent the capability to arm or disarm your system or related Products; view, extract, change, destroy, steal, disclose or alter your data, or the data of others; monitor and/or spy on your activities and the activities of others; cause internet and network outages; provide for unintended or unauthorized access by others to your account, and otherwise place people, property or data at risk. We make no warranty or representation that the Services are secure, and/or that the Services do not have, or are not susceptible to, Vulnerabilities.

l. Beyond reasonable control: We will not be liable to you for failure or delay in performance to the extent caused by circumstances beyond our reasonable control, including acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, riots, or war.

m. AI Features: "AI Features" refers to the artificial intelligence functions built into the Products or the Services. We might add AI Features to do specific jobs and will tell you how they work, their limitations, and any restrictions when we introduce them. How well the AI Features work depends on the quality and availability of the data they use. They might not always work as expected, and we can't promise they will always perform well, be accurate, or reliable. They might give wrong, incomplete, or surprising results. You must use the AI Features according to the instructions we provide and not for any illegal or prohibited activities.