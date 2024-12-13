To check if your PSU is eligible for replacement, first unplug the product or switch off its power.
On the front of the PSU, you will see a four-digit production code, formatted YYWW. “YY” refers to the year and “WW” refers to the week number. Next to this code, you’ll see a part number and voltage range.
The following combinations are affected by this replacement program:
|
Description
|
Sold with
|
Voltage
|
Part number
|
Production code
|
40 W PSU
|
Base pack or separately
|
220 V–240 V
|
S040WN2400167
|
2038 and lower
|
40 W PSU
|
Base pack or separately
|
100 V–120 V
|
S040VN2400167
|
2037 and below
|
40 W PSU
|
5 m outdoor lightstrip
|
220 V–240 V
|
E040FP2400167
|
2051 and below
|
40 W PSU
|
5 m outdoor lightstrip
|
100 V–120 V
|
S040VN2400167
|
2044 and below
|
20 W PSU
|
2 m outdoor lightstrip
|
220 V–240 V
|
S024BI2400083
|
2143 and below
|
20 W PSU
|
2 m outdoor lightstrip
|
100 V–120 V
|
S024BI2400083
|
2146 and below
Example:
You purchased a Calla bollard, which included a 40 W PSU. The PSU, which is 220V-240V, has the part number "S040WN2400167.” Your PSU may be affected. To confirm, the first two digits (i.e. the year) are below 20 or both of the following are true:
- The first two digits of the code is 20
- The last two digits of the code are 38 or below
So, in this example, the PSU with the part number S040WN2400167 may have different production codes.
The PSU with a 2038 production code is affected.
The PSU with a 2111 production code is not affected.