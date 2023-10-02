无论您使用 Hue 调光开关 智能插座 还是感应器，都可以在此处找到智能灯配件相关软件的最新改进和更新。每次软件变更时，我们都会更新这些发行说明，以便您了解最新动态。
希望确保立即获得更新？请在 Hue 应用程序中为 飞利浦Hue 系统启用自动更新（设置 > 软件更新 > 自动更新）。
无论您使用 Hue 调光开关 智能插座 还是感应器，都可以在此处找到智能灯配件相关软件的最新改进和更新。每次软件变更时，我们都会更新这些发行说明，以便您了解最新动态。
希望确保立即获得更新？请在 Hue 应用程序中为 飞利浦Hue 系统启用自动更新（设置 > 软件更新 > 自动更新）。
November 11, 2026
Philips Hue Accessories with hardware platform version 100b-12f
Software version 1.171.4
February 4, 2026
All Battery powered Hue Accessories (Excluding Camera)
Software version 67.116.1/2.85.1/2.85.5
October 23, 2025
Hue Smart Chime
Release FW 1.123.13
December 11, 2024
All Philips Hue accessories
Software version 67.115.5, 2.77.35, 2.77.39
July 22, 2022
Philips Hue Tap dial switch
Software version 2.59.25
December 8, 2021
Philips Hue smart plug
Software version 1.93.6
September 13, 2021
Hue dimmer switch v2
Software version: 2.45.2_hF4400CA
This update for the Philips Hue dimmer switch includes:
Hue smart button
Software version: 2.47.8_h2f96862
This update for the Philips Hue smart button includes:
December 18, 2019
Hue smart button
Software version: 2.30.0_r30777
October 7, 2019
Hue dimmer switch
Software version: 6.1.1.28573
March 11, 2019
Hue indoor motion sensor
Hue outdoor motion sensor
Software version: 6.1.1.27575