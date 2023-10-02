November 11, 2026

Philips Hue Accessories with hardware platform version 100b-12f

Software version 1.171.4

Added MotionAware support for on/off 1-channel and on/off 2-channel wired modules

Added device mode configuration for on/off 1-channel, on/off 2-channel wired modules and dimmer module

February 4, 2026

All Battery powered Hue Accessories (Excluding Camera)

Software version 67.116.1/2.85.1/2.85.5

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Improved battery status information for more accurate battery reading

Fix for Hue Motion sensor low sensitivity levels not working

October 23, 2025

Hue Smart Chime

Release FW 1.123.13

Bug fixes, sound library update and improved sound output

December 11, 2024

All Philips Hue accessories

Software version 67.115.5, 2.77.35, 2.77.39

Bug fixes and stability improvements

July 22, 2022

Philips Hue Tap dial switch

Software version 2.59.25

The Tap dial switch now displays the correct battery status.

December 8, 2021

Philips Hue smart plug

Software version 1.93.6

Security improvements

Bug fixes and stability improvements

September 13, 2021

Hue dimmer switch v2

Software version: 2.45.2_hF4400CA

This update for the Philips Hue dimmer switch includes:

Bug fixes and security improvements

Hue smart button

Software version: 2.47.8_h2f96862



This update for the Philips Hue smart button includes:

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Security improvements

December 18, 2019

Hue smart button

Software version: 2.30.0_r30777

Fixed a compatibility issue with third-party products

October 7, 2019

Hue dimmer switch

Software version: 6.1.1.28573

Improved communication with Hue Bridge

Performance and behavioral improvements

March 11, 2019

Hue indoor motion sensor

Hue outdoor motion sensor

Software version: 6.1.1.27575