了解 Hue Bridge Pro 的最新改进和更新。每次更新时，我们都会发布发行说明，以便您及时了解我们所做的改进。 

想要确保立即获得更新吗？ 在 Hue 应用中为您的 Philips Hue 系统启用自动更新（设置 > 软件更新 > 自动更新）。

Sep 4, 2025
Firmware 1.0:

We're excited to announce the Hue Bridge Pro, our next generation Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge

