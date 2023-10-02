您可以在此处找到智能灯泡和灯具相关软件的最新改进和更新。每次软件变更时，我们都会更新这些发行说明，以便您了解最新动态。
希望确保立即获得更新？请在 Hue 应用程序中为 Philips Hue 系统启用自动更新（设置 > 软件更新 > 自动更新）。
您可以在此处找到智能灯泡和灯具相关软件的最新改进和更新。每次软件变更时，我们都会更新这些发行说明，以便您了解最新动态。
希望确保立即获得更新？请在 Hue 应用程序中为 Philips Hue 系统启用自动更新（设置 > 软件更新 > 自动更新）。
October 5, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-129
Software version 1.164.2
September 4, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-12d
Software version 1.162.10, 1.171.1
April 2, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-104, 100b-105, 100b-108, 100b-10b, 100b-10c, 100b-10e, 100b-10f
Software version 1.116.12, 67.116.12
February 9, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-115, 100b-11a, 100b-11d, 100b-11f
Software version 1.145.1, 1.145.2
December 10, 2025
Philips Hue gradient fixtures and lightstrips with hardware platform version 100b-118
Software version 1.129.5
July 1, 2025
All Philips Hue lights
Software version 1.116.8, 1.116.10, 1.122.8
October 2, 2024
Bluetooth-capable lights
Software version 1.122.2/1.122.3
May 14, 2024
All Philips Hue lights
Software version 1.116.3, 67.116.3
October 24, 2023
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-10c
Software version 1.108.7
Bug fixes and stability improvements
September 25, 2023
Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights with hardware platform version 100b-11e, 100b-120
Software version 1.104.3
August 31, 2023
Philips Hue Festavia string lights with hardware platform version 100b-123
Software version 1.107.1
July 26, 2023
Lights with hardware platform versions 100b-104, 100b-105, 100b-108, 100b-10b, 100b-10c, 100b-10e, 100b-10f
Software version 1.108.5 and 67.108.5
May 8, 2023
Lights with hardware platform versions 100b-110, 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-115, 100b-118, 100b-120, 100b-11a, 100b-11d, 100b-11e, 100b-11f
Software version 1.104.2
Bug fixes and stability improvements
February 13, 2023
Bluetooth-capable lights with hardware platform version 100b-114
Software version 1.101.10
November 28, 2022
Philips Hue lamps, fixtures and lightstrips that support dynamic scenes
Software version 1.101.2, 1.101.5, 1.101.7
November 11, 2022
Philips Hue Festavia string lights
Software version 1.101.1
June 20, 2022
Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and first-generation Iris, Bloom, lightstrip, and bulbs
Software version 1.93.11, 67.93.11
April 25, 2022
Philips Hue gradient lamps and fixtures
Software version 1.97.3
January 10, 2022
All Philips Hue gradient lamps and light fixtures
Software version: 1.94.2
November 30, 2021
Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and Hue Go
Software version 1.93.3, 1.93.7, 67.93.3, 67.93.7
October 4, 2021
All 1st-generation Philips Hue bulbs, Iris, Bloom and lightstrip
Software version: 67.91.1
September 13, 2021
All Philips Hue gradient lamps and light fixtures
Software version: 1.86.7
August 9, 2021
Software version 1.86.6, 1.88.1, 1.88.2, 1.90.1
Available for all Philips Hue lights, this update includes:
January 4, 2021
Software version: 1.76.3, 1.76.6, 1.76.8, 1.76.10 and 1.76.11
Available for all Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and the Philips Hue smart plug, this update provides improvements to stability and security.
May 11, 2020
Software version: 1.65.11_hB798F2BF
This update improves performance for various Bluetooth-capable Philips Hue lights, including GU10 and E14/E12 candelabra bulbs.
February 20, 2020
Software version: 1.50.2_r30933 and 5.130.1.30000
This update for Philips Hue lights without Bluetooth capability provides:
February 4, 2020
Software version: 1.65.9_hB3217DF4
This update, available for all Philips Hue with Bluetooth lights and the Philips Hue smart plug, provides improvements to stability and security, as well as the ability to:
October 21, 2019
Software version: 1.56.8_r30456
November 28, 2018
Software version: 1.46.13_r26312
April 9, 2018
Software version: r1.30.4_r23032
Affected Hue lamps & fixtures are:
November 14, 2017
Software version: 5.105.0.21169, 5.105.0.21536, 1.29.0_r21169, 5.105.1.21778.
October 3, 2016
Software version(s): 5.50.1.19085, 5.38.2.19136, 5.38.3.19141, 5.50.2.19072, 1.15.2_r19181 and 1.16.1_r19181.
December 3, 2014
Software version: 66013452