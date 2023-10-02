October 5, 2026

Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-129

Software version 1.164.2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Added support for Matter 1.4.1

Added support for Matter Apple adaptive lighting

Added support for Zigbee and Matter concurrency in bridgeless mode

September 4, 2026

Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-12d

Software version 1.162.10, 1.171.1

Added support for Bridgeless Sync

Nanoleaf bug fix random blink

Bug fixes and stability improvements

April 2, 2026

Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-104, 100b-105, 100b-108, 100b-10b, 100b-10c, 100b-10e, 100b-10f

Software version 1.116.12, 67.116.12

Network stability improvements for Bridge Pro

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Security improvements

February 9, 2026

Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-115, 100b-11a, 100b-11d, 100b-11f

Software version 1.145.1, 1.145.2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Security improvements

December 10, 2025

Philips Hue gradient fixtures and lightstrips with hardware platform version 100b-118

Software version 1.129.5

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Added support for Segmented gradient style

July 1, 2025

All Philips Hue lights

Software version 1.116.8, 1.116.10, 1.122.8

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Added support for Migration Bridge Pro

October 2, 2024

Bluetooth-capable lights

Software version 1.122.2/1.122.3

Added support for the Underwater, Cosmos, Sunbeam, and Enchant effects.

Added support for the Scattered style for gradient lights.

Bluetooth stability improvements

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 14, 2024

All Philips Hue lights

Software version 1.116.3, 67.116.3

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Improved Sunrise wake-up style for Bluetooth-capable lights

Added Sparkle, Glisten and Opal effects on platform versions 100b-10C, 100b-10f, 100b-110, 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-118, 100b-11d, 100b-11e, 100b-11f, and 100b-120

Color temperature picker support on platform version 100b-103

October 24, 2023

Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-10c

Software version 1.108.7

Bug fixes and stability improvements

September 25, 2023

Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights with hardware platform version 100b-11e, 100b-120

Software version 1.104.3

Bug fixes and stability improvements



August 31, 2023

Philips Hue Festavia string lights with hardware platform version 100b-123

Software version 1.107.1

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Added support for Opal, Glisten, and Prism effects

July 26, 2023

Lights with hardware platform versions 100b-104, 100b-105, 100b-108, 100b-10b, 100b-10c, 100b-10e, 100b-10f

Software version 1.108.5 and 67.108.5

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Added support for effects on platform versions 100b-10c and 100b-10f

May 8, 2023

Lights with hardware platform versions 100b-110, 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-115, 100b-118, 100b-120, 100b-11a, 100b-11d, 100b-11e, 100b-11f

Software version 1.104.2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

February 13, 2023

Bluetooth-capable lights with hardware platform version 100b-114

Software version 1.101.10

Bug fixes and stability improvements

November 28, 2022

Philips Hue lamps, fixtures and lightstrips that support dynamic scenes

Software version 1.101.2, 1.101.5, 1.101.7

Improved dynamic scenes: when you edit a scene and set a light to a shade of warm-to-cool white, that light will be excluded from the dynamic scene.

You can now use the Mirror style on gradient lights, which makes either end of the light identical with a gradient of color in the middle.

Fixed standby glow issue in US downlights

Bug fixes and stability improvements

November 11, 2022

Philips Hue Festavia string lights

Software version 1.101.1

Improved effects including Candle, Fireplace, and Sparkle

June 20, 2022

Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and first-generation Iris, Bloom, lightstrip, and bulbs

Software version 1.93.11, 67.93.11

Fixed the Last on Power-on behavior option

April 25, 2022

Philips Hue gradient lamps and fixtures

Software version 1.97.3

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Added functionality for deep dimming

Added support for the Sunrise wake-up style

January 10, 2022

All Philips Hue gradient lamps and light fixtures

Software version: 1.94.2

Bug fixes and stability improvements



Added support for effects



November 30, 2021

Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and Hue Go

Software version 1.93.3, 1.93.7, 67.93.3, 67.93.7

Security improvements

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Fixed the Hue Go Cozy candle light effect

Added support for effects

October 4, 2021

All 1st-generation Philips Hue bulbs, Iris, Bloom and lightstrip

Software version: 67.91.1

Security improvements



September 13, 2021

All Philips Hue gradient lamps and light fixtures

Software version: 1.86.7

Bug fixes and stability improvements

August 9, 2021

Software version 1.86.6, 1.88.1, 1.88.2, 1.90.1



Available for all Philips Hue lights, this update includes:

Security improvements

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Dynamic scenes functionality

January 4, 2021

Software version: 1.76.3, 1.76.6, 1.76.8, 1.76.10 and 1.76.11



Available for all Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and the Philips Hue smart plug, this update provides improvements to stability and security.

May 11, 2020

Software version: 1.65.11_hB798F2BF

This update improves performance for various Bluetooth-capable Philips Hue lights, including GU10 and E14/E12 candelabra bulbs.

February 20, 2020

Software version: 1.50.2_r30933 and 5.130.1.30000

This update for Philips Hue lights without Bluetooth capability provides:

Security improvements

Deep dimming functionality on the following White ambiance and White and color ambiance fixtures: Amaze, Adore, Apogee, Aurelle, Being, Calla, Cher, Ensis, Fair, Flourish, Liane, Lily, Muscari, Play, Sana, Semeru, Signe, Still, Struana, and Within

February 4, 2020

Software version: 1.65.9_hB3217DF4

This update, available for all Philips Hue with Bluetooth lights and the Philips Hue smart plug, provides improvements to stability and security, as well as the ability to:

Set routines in the Hue Bluetooth app

Perform a manual factory reset of lights by power cycling a light 5 times

October 21, 2019

Software version: 1.56.8_r30456

The Hue Go V2 with Bluetooth no longer turns off unwanted while connected to Bluetooth.

November 28, 2018

Software version: 1.46.13_r26312

Affected products (Hue Bulbs (E26/E27/E12/E14/BR30/GU10), Hue Lightstrips, Hue Lamps);

Reliability, behavioural and security improvements;

Smoothening of light transitions in entertainment mode;

Enabling power-on behavior feature.

April 9, 2018

Software version: r1.30.4_r23032

Reachability improvements of the Hue lamps & fixtures/lights.

Security improvement: proximity based linking with a Hue dimmer switch is now only possible for 30 minutes after the light is powered on.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Affected Hue lamps & fixtures are:

Hue Amaze, Hue Being, Hue Cher, Hue Fair, Hue Retrofit Recessed Downlights, Hue Still, Hue Struana and Hue white 1-10V.

Hue Aphelion, Hue Apogee, Hue Drumlin, Hue Memuru, Hue Muscari and Hue Within.

November 14, 2017

Software version: 5.105.0.21169, 5.105.0.21536, 1.29.0_r21169, 5.105.1.21778.

Affected Hue Lights: E26/E27/E12/E14/BR30/GU10/Par16 Lamps in Hue white and color, Hue white ambiance, and Hue white.

Hue Go, Hue Lightstrip, Hue Lightstrip plus, Hue Beyond, Hue Bloom and Hue Iris.

Hue Go, Hue Lightstrip, Hue Lightstrip plus, Hue Beyond, Hue Bloom and Hue Iris. Update to all Philips Hue color capable lights, including E26/E27/E12/E14/BR30/GU10/Par16 Lamps in Hue white and color, Hue Go, Hue Lightstrip, Hue Lightstrip Plus, Hue Beyond, Hue Bloom and Hue Iris, to enable the entertainment capability feature

Reachability improvements of the lights.

Security improvement: proximity based linking with a Hue dimmer switch is now only possible for 30 minutes after the light is powered on.

Bug fixes and stability improvements

October 3, 2016

Software version(s): 5.50.1.19085, 5.38.2.19136, 5.38.3.19141, 5.50.2.19072, 1.15.2_r19181 and 1.16.1_r19181.

Related products are Hue A19, Hue GU10, Hue Go, Hue Beyond, BR30, LightStrip plus and Hue connected lamps & fixtures

Bug fixes and stability improvements

December 3, 2014

Software version: 66013452