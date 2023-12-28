August 18, 2026

Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294190

Update includes general bug fixes and improvements to overall reliability for recorded clips and events.

April 16, 2026

Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294140

Fixed an issue that could cause onboarding to fail for some users.

March 24, 2026

Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294130

Added warning and support signal for extreme cases of battery failure. Cameras will not operate until resolved.

March 17, 2026

Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294090

Reduced onboarding failures due to network connection issues

March 3, 2026

Secure Cameras 1.3.1.129080

Fixed an issue to improve reliability for pre-capture recording for doorbell event video clips.

Fixed an issue where the camera's microphone settings in the app may not have updated correctly.

December 9,2025

Secure Cameras 1.2.42.1193180

Fixed an issue where the battery camera could reboot in very cold temperatures, improving live view reliability

Fixed an issue that could cause onboarding to fail for some users, ensuring a smoother setup experience.

November 16,2025

Secure Cameras 1.2.42.1193070

Improvements have been made to the battery life of the all battery cameras

Improved live view reliability across our camera devices

Improved clip reliability across our camera devices

September 25, 2025

Secure Cameras 1.2.41.1166010

Resolved an issue that prevented app settings from saving correctly for users with special characters in their Wi-Fi or camera names. Now you can use any characters without a problem.

Easily toggle blackout zones and night vision on or off within the app.

August 4, 2025

Secure Cameras 1.2.39.1104000

This update improves camera reliability, connectivity, and overall performance.

Improvements have been made to the camera connection and reachability. Expect better Wi-Fi connectivity and more reliable wake-up behavior to ensure the system stays responsive.

Battery-powered cameras now sleep correctly again, resulting in improved battery life and fewer unnecessary wakeups.

Video clip uploads are more reliable, with issues around failed uploads and unplayable clips now resolved.

Blackout zones are now applied more accurately, enhancing privacy controls. A rare issue causing video to appear with a pink or purple tint has also been fixed.

Wi-Fi setup is smoother and passwords with backslashes are now fully supported. Factory resets triggered from the app now work as intended, with safeguards in place to prevent resets during onboarding.

Includes general stability improvements for a more seamless and secure experience.

June 10, 2025

Secure Cameras 1.2.32.976160

We resolved a bug where your camera missing events were fixed.

May 1, 2025

Secure Cameras 1.2.32.976150

We're rolling out improvements to enhance battery performance and reliability for battery-powered cameras:

Reduced Unintended Wake-Ups: Optimized system behavior to minimize unnecessary wake-ups, extending overall battery life.

Event Reporting Fix: Resolved specific cases where some battery cameras stopped reporting events.

Wi-Fi Sleep Improvements: Improved battery efficiency by ensuring the Wi-Fi chip correctly enters sleep mode after a channel change.

March 25, 2025

Secure cameras 1.2.32.976110

Improved the accuracy of WiFi router names displayed in the app for better identification.

Fixed issues causing short clips to be uploaded and improved overall upload success rates.

Adjusted PIR cooldown settings to be more user-friendly and intuitive.

Reduced battery consumption by optimizing motion snooze settings, leading to better efficiency in busy locations.

Reduced instances of unreachable battery cameras and fixed cases where battery cameras failed to enter sleep mode properly.

Improved automatic day/night switching for battery cameras for more accurate lighting adjustments.

Enhanced battery performance by minimizing unnecessary wake ups, extending battery life.

November 18, 2024

Secure cameras 1.2.26 (877000)

Improved clip upload success rate.

Improved lighting-related false positives during motion detection.

Improved Bluetooth connection.

Improved the Setup button's functionality.

Reduced the number of times a battery camera reboots when disconnected from internet.

Reduced the number of times a battery camera reboots when speaker is active.

September 30, 2024

Secure cameras 1.2.24 (842050)

Fixed an issue with uploading video clips after privacy mode was reenabled after a reboot.

Battery camera now updates its battery status more consistently after reconnecting to Wi-Fi.

Adjusted the day/night threshold.

Made enabling Bluetooth faster.

Adjusted the location of the Hue logo on video clips.

Strengthened encryption when communicating the camera’s public IP address.

Fixed an issue where overlays weren’t showing on live view.

August 20, 2024

Secure cameras 1.2.21 (801010)

Overlays will now appear on every video clip.

Updated package detection.

Fixed live view timeouts and connection issues.

Added Hue logo watermark to live view.

Fixed issues with live view showing as mostly black or mostly white.

Improved firmware update stability.

Increased firmware update speed.

Improved firmware update failure reporting.

Enabled adding a camera to a different Home without removing it from its existing Home using the ownership card.

Fixed events triggered by activity outside of Activity zones.

Fixed issues with false alarms or missed detections on battery cameras after they’d been in sleep mode for a long period of time.

Improved video clip response time on battery cameras to ensure camera captures shorter events.

Improved Bluetooth connection speed.

Made sure battery camera won’t go into sleep mode without turning off Bluetooth

Reduce the false events triggered by rain and trees.

Improvements in people detection.

May 30, 2024

Secure cameras 1.2.12 (6583020)

Improved the battery camera’s functionality while it’s in sleep mode.

Improved the push-to-talk feature during live view.

The app now updates the SSID and IP address any time the Wi-Fi SSID has changed.

Fixed an issue with motion detection/light behaviors for wired cameras.

Fixed an issue where the camera factory reset if a user removed it from the Bridge.

Fixed connection issues during Live view.

Improved network connectivity.

February 28, 2024

Secure cameras 1.2.10 (650010)

Fixed an issue where motion events were incorrectly categorized as vehicle events

Made Night vision transitions smoother

Improved Wi-Fi setup during onboarding

Made live view startup times shorter and improved clip capturing

Streamlined camera firmware updating process

Improved battery camera’s sleep mode

Changed the default sensitivity for object detection

December 12, 2023

Secure cameras 1.2.6 (581000)

Improved battery life for cameras that use certain Wi-Fi routers/settings

Improved live view

Improved performance and reliability of the system

Fixed an issue with onboarding for people outside of US

Fixed an issue where live view showed a purple screen

Fixed delayed notifications

November 28, 2023

Secure cameras 1.23–1.2.5

Introduced a setting to adjust video clip length

Improved livestream startup time and video quality

Improved battery life by preventing unnecessary motion triggers

Fixed an issue where video clips weren’t attached to the event in the timeline

Fixed an issue where video clips weren’t recorded if the microphone was disabled

Fixed an issue where motion just outside an Activity zone would trigger an event

Fixed a compatibility issue with a small number of Wi-Fi access points

September 12, 2023

Secure cameras 1.2.3 (559000)

