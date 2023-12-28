了解 Philips Hue 安全摄像头的最新改进和更新。我们会在每次更新时发布发行说明，以便您及时了解我们对此应用所做的调整。
安全摄像头
了解 Philips Hue 安全摄像头的最新改进和更新。我们会在每次更新时发布发行说明，以便您及时了解我们对此应用所做的调整。
August 18, 2026
Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294190
- Update includes general bug fixes and improvements to overall reliability for recorded clips and events.
April 16, 2026
Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294140
- Fixed an issue that could cause onboarding to fail for some users.
March 24, 2026
Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294130
- Added warning and support signal for extreme cases of battery failure. Cameras will not operate until resolved.
March 17, 2026
Secure Cameras 1.3.1.1294090
- Reduced onboarding failures due to network connection issues
March 3, 2026
Secure Cameras 1.3.1.129080
- Fixed an issue to improve reliability for pre-capture recording for doorbell event video clips.
- Fixed an issue where the camera's microphone settings in the app may not have updated correctly.
December 9,2025
Secure Cameras 1.2.42.1193180
- Fixed an issue where the battery camera could reboot in very cold temperatures, improving live view reliability
- Fixed an issue that could cause onboarding to fail for some users, ensuring a smoother setup experience.
November 16,2025
Secure Cameras 1.2.42.1193070
- Improvements have been made to the battery life of the all battery cameras
- Improved live view reliability across our camera devices
- Improved clip reliability across our camera devices
September 25, 2025
Secure Cameras 1.2.41.1166010
- Resolved an issue that prevented app settings from saving correctly for users with special characters in their Wi-Fi or camera names. Now you can use any characters without a problem.
- Easily toggle blackout zones and night vision on or off within the app.
August 4, 2025
Secure Cameras 1.2.39.1104000
- This update improves camera reliability, connectivity, and overall performance.
- Improvements have been made to the camera connection and reachability. Expect better Wi-Fi connectivity and more reliable wake-up behavior to ensure the system stays responsive.
- Battery-powered cameras now sleep correctly again, resulting in improved battery life and fewer unnecessary wakeups.
- Video clip uploads are more reliable, with issues around failed uploads and unplayable clips now resolved.
- Blackout zones are now applied more accurately, enhancing privacy controls. A rare issue causing video to appear with a pink or purple tint has also been fixed.
- Wi-Fi setup is smoother and passwords with backslashes are now fully supported. Factory resets triggered from the app now work as intended, with safeguards in place to prevent resets during onboarding.
- Includes general stability improvements for a more seamless and secure experience.
June 10, 2025
Secure Cameras 1.2.32.976160
- We resolved a bug where your camera missing events were fixed.
May 1, 2025
Secure Cameras 1.2.32.976150
- We're rolling out improvements to enhance battery performance and reliability for battery-powered cameras:
- Reduced Unintended Wake-Ups: Optimized system behavior to minimize unnecessary wake-ups, extending overall battery life.
- Event Reporting Fix: Resolved specific cases where some battery cameras stopped reporting events.
- Wi-Fi Sleep Improvements: Improved battery efficiency by ensuring the Wi-Fi chip correctly enters sleep mode after a channel change.
March 25, 2025
Secure cameras 1.2.32.976110
- Improved the accuracy of WiFi router names displayed in the app for better identification.
- Fixed issues causing short clips to be uploaded and improved overall upload success rates.
- Adjusted PIR cooldown settings to be more user-friendly and intuitive.
- Reduced battery consumption by optimizing motion snooze settings, leading to better efficiency in busy locations.
- Reduced instances of unreachable battery cameras and fixed cases where battery cameras failed to enter sleep mode properly.
- Improved automatic day/night switching for battery cameras for more accurate lighting adjustments.
- Enhanced battery performance by minimizing unnecessary wake ups, extending battery life.
November 18, 2024
Secure cameras 1.2.26 (877000)
- Improved clip upload success rate.
- Improved lighting-related false positives during motion detection.
- Improved Bluetooth connection.
- Improved the Setup button's functionality.
- Reduced the number of times a battery camera reboots when disconnected from internet.
- Reduced the number of times a battery camera reboots when speaker is active.
September 30, 2024
Secure cameras 1.2.24 (842050)
- Fixed an issue with uploading video clips after privacy mode was reenabled after a reboot.
- Battery camera now updates its battery status more consistently after reconnecting to Wi-Fi.
- Adjusted the day/night threshold.
- Made enabling Bluetooth faster.
- Adjusted the location of the Hue logo on video clips.
- Strengthened encryption when communicating the camera’s public IP address.
Fixed an issue where overlays weren’t showing on live view.
August 20, 2024
Secure cameras 1.2.21 (801010)
- Overlays will now appear on every video clip.
- Updated package detection.
- Fixed live view timeouts and connection issues.
- Added Hue logo watermark to live view.
- Fixed issues with live view showing as mostly black or mostly white.
- Improved firmware update stability.
- Increased firmware update speed.
- Improved firmware update failure reporting.
- Enabled adding a camera to a different Home without removing it from its existing Home using the ownership card.
- Fixed events triggered by activity outside of Activity zones.
- Fixed issues with false alarms or missed detections on battery cameras after they’d been in sleep mode for a long period of time.
- Improved video clip response time on battery cameras to ensure camera captures shorter events.
- Improved Bluetooth connection speed.
- Made sure battery camera won’t go into sleep mode without turning off Bluetooth
- Reduce the false events triggered by rain and trees.
- Improvements in people detection.
May 30, 2024
Secure cameras 1.2.12 (6583020)
- Improved the battery camera’s functionality while it’s in sleep mode.
- Improved the push-to-talk feature during live view.
- The app now updates the SSID and IP address any time the Wi-Fi SSID has changed.
- Fixed an issue with motion detection/light behaviors for wired cameras.
- Fixed an issue where the camera factory reset if a user removed it from the Bridge.
- Fixed connection issues during Live view.
- Improved network connectivity.
February 28, 2024
Secure cameras 1.2.10 (650010)
- Fixed an issue where motion events were incorrectly categorized as vehicle events
- Made Night vision transitions smoother
- Improved Wi-Fi setup during onboarding
- Made live view startup times shorter and improved clip capturing
- Streamlined camera firmware updating process
- Improved battery camera’s sleep mode
- Changed the default sensitivity for object detection
December 12, 2023
Secure cameras 1.2.6 (581000)
- Improved battery life for cameras that use certain Wi-Fi routers/settings
- Improved live view
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
- Fixed an issue with onboarding for people outside of US
- Fixed an issue where live view showed a purple screen
- Fixed delayed notifications
November 28, 2023
Secure cameras 1.23–1.2.5
- Introduced a setting to adjust video clip length
- Improved livestream startup time and video quality
- Improved battery life by preventing unnecessary motion triggers
- Fixed an issue where video clips weren’t attached to the event in the timeline
- Fixed an issue where video clips weren’t recorded if the microphone was disabled
- Fixed an issue where motion just outside an Activity zone would trigger an event
- Fixed a compatibility issue with a small number of Wi-Fi access points
September 12, 2023
Secure cameras 1.2.3 (559000)
- Initial launch. Check back here for future release notes!