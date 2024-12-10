探索

FAQ list

What actions can I take to ensure my Philips Hue products are safe from hacking?

What data is collected by the Philips Hue system when using the Coming home and Leaving home automations?

What data is collected by the Philips Hue system when using a motion sensor?

What should I do if I’m returning or reselling a used Bridge or Secure camera?

*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。了解有关亮度的更多信息。 