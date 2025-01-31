Enter your character’s world and transform your gaming into fully immersive experiences like never before.
Sync your lights for the ultimate gaming experience
Superior light syncing for your gaming
1-to-1 color matching
Instant analysis of the entire screen generates ultra-accurate color for every moment.
Lightning-fast response
The Bridge doesn’t use Wi-Fi to communicate with your lights, so there’s no lag.
Sync up to 10 lights
Position them in a virtual room in the Hue app to correspond to their real-life location.
Customize the experience
Adjust the intensity and brightness of your lights.
Start syncing your gaming lights
For console gamers : HDMI sync box 8K
Sync your lights to what’s playing on your screen with up to four HDMI devices at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.
Which gaming sync solution is best for you?
Supports console gaming
Suppots PC gaming
Certified HDMI 2.1
Supports eARC
Supports VRR
Supports ALLM
Supports Dolby Vision
Supports HDR10+
Supports HDR10
Screen refresh rate
Works with
Syncs HDMI-connected content
Syncs built-in smart TV apps
* MacOS Big Sur and up, Windows 10 and up
Surround lighting essentials for more gaming
Hue color ambient lights
Create an immersive surround lighting experience that syncs with the colors on your screen. Link up to 10 Hue lights with a full range of vibrant colors.
Hue lightstrips
Elevate your gaming sessions by lighting up the edges of the back of your TV or PC monitor with Hue lightstrips.
Hue Bridge
To sync your Hue lights with your gaming, a Hue Bridge is required. It unlocks the full potential of your Philips Hue system with automations, smart control, and much more.
Top picks for your gaming setup
Signe lamp
Tall and slender, these floor and table lamps wash the wall with colorful light. Place it next to your gaming setup for the best effects!
Play light bars
Lay them down or stand them up. No matter how you position them, Play light bars are the perfect addition to your entertainment area.
Go portable light
Add a Go portable light to either side of your surround lighting setup for colorful light that reacts to the screen.
How to sync lights with your gaming
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.