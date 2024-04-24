This isn’t just smart home security — this is bright home security. Cameras, contact sensors, and lights work together to help keep your home safe.
Smart home security
Security cameras
Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 1080p HD live stream, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.
Contact sensors
Supreme peace of mind. When armed, contact sensors send you an alert — and even trigger lights — as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet, or safe. Philips Hue Bridge required.
Plans
Get more security features, such as smart motion detection zones and access to up to 60 days of video history, with a plan. Choose between Basic or Plus, based on your needs.
App control
Alerts sent straight on your phone. Trigger light or sound alarms with a tap. With the Philips Hue app, you’ve got smart home security in the palm of your hand.
Get end-to-end encryption
Start with smart security
Get everything you need to set up a smart home security system with a starter kit. You’ll get all the best features at the best value — and instant peace of mind for your home and your wallet.
Customize your smart home security
Questions & answers
What types of Secure cameras are available?
What types of Secure cameras are available?
What do I need to start using Philips Hue security features?
What do I need to start using Philips Hue security features?
Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?
Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?
Can I add Secure devices to my Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
Can I add Secure devices to my Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
Is there a free trial of the Secure plan's paid features?
Is there a free trial of the Secure plan's paid features?
Can't find an answer?
Can't find an answer?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.