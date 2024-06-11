natural light

Lamps & Fixtures

Natural light that feels right

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Smart control with Hue Bridge
Available for indoor and outdoor
Light source included

Hue Lamps & Fixtures

The Philips Hue Play light bar

The Philips Hue Play light bar

Get a full, colorful smart light experience with the Play light bar – the perfect way to complement your media.

Discover Play light bar
Table lamps

Table lamps

Wall lights

Wall lights

Spot lights

Spot lights

Floor lamps

Floor lamps

Path lights

Path lights

Ceiling lights

Ceiling lights

Pendant lights

Pendant lights

Recessed lights

Recessed lights

Home sweet Hue

Home sweet Hue

Friends of Hue lighting

Hue smart lighting

Smart lighting meets high-end design

A greater choice of lighting designs when you’re decorating your home. If you see the Friends of Hue logo, it works with Hue.

Partner products available in select markets only.

More Hue Products to Discover

Explore Starter Kits

Explore Starter Kits

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Explore Lightstrips

Explore Lightstrips

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Explore Bulbs

Explore Bulbs

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