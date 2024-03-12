No matter which type of Philips Hue starter kit you have, setup is simple. Gather your bulbs, your Hue Bridge, and any included smart light accessories to begin your journey into smart lighting.
Setup guide
- Download the Hue app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Open the Hue app. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Hue Bridge.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Hue Bridge to the app.
- When your Hue Bridge is successfully connected, the Hue app will search for lights. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.
- If your starter kit came with accessories, you can add them easily at the same time:
Need help?
If you need additional help setting up your starter kit, browse our FAQ or get in touch with Philips Hue Support.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.