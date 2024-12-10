Hue for smart kitchens

How to install Hue lights: for the installation team

Before you start:

· Be sure to keep the manuals to all lights easily accessible, as you’ll need to scan the QR codes in them during setup.

· Download the Hue app on a smartphone or tablet.

· Create a Hue account for your team using your company’s information, not your personal information.

1. Mount and power on lights

Mount all the lights and connect them to power. Mount all accessories (e.g., smart switches). Each of the lights have a separate installation manual “A.”

2. Connect Bridge

Connect the Hue Bridge (Hue’s smart hub) to a Wi-Fi router with the included Ethernet cable.

Note: Ideally, this would be your company’s mobile 4G/5G router with a SIM-card (and, therefore, its own internet connection) that you bring with you for the installation. If you don’t have a mobile router, use the homeowner’s router.

3. Sign in to Hue account

In the Hue app, sign in with your team’s existing Hue account and decline the privacy options.

Note: If you’re signed in with your personal Hue account, you’ll need to sign out and sign back in with your team’s Hue account.

4. Add Bridge to app

In the Settings tab, select Bridges. Tap the plus (+) icon and follow the on-screen instructions to add the Bridge to the app. When prompted, create a new Home.

Note: You’ll need to press the round button on the top of the Bridge to confirm the connection.

5. Add lights & accessories

When asked if you want to add lights, tap Yes. Follow the on-screen instructions to add all the lights to the app. If you’re asked to scan QR codes, scan each product’s QR code, which you can find in its manual.

6. Create Room

Create a Room and name it “Kitchen.” Drag all the lights to this Room.

When asked if you want to add a camera, answer No.

7. Test products

When you’re finished adding the products, go to the Home tab and test them (e.g., turn lights on and off in the app, and then using the accessory) to be sure they respond to the app.

8. Add accessories (optional)

If you want to add more accessories, in the Settings tab, tap Accessories. Tap the blue plus (+) icon. Select Tap dial switch, and follow the on-screen instructions to add the switch to the app. When asked which Room you want the switch to control, select the Room called “Kitchen” that you just created.

9. Delete Bridge from app (Important)

When you’re sure that everything is working properly, delete the Bridge from your app:

9a. In the Settings tab, tap Bridges.

9b. Tap the Bridge that you added.

9c. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Remove.

The Bridge and its settings will remain as you left them, and the homeowner can now add the Bridge to their app.

10. When you’re finished

Make sure you leave the installation manuals in an obvious place where the homeowner can find them. Explain to the homeowner how their lights and accessories work. Make sure they know that the manuals have the QR codes in them in case they need them again.