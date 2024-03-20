지원

Philips Hue 서비스 상태

All Philips Hue services are up and running

Enjoy your lights!

Partial Outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a partial outage. You may not be able to <...> please keep using the current version. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

Major outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a major outage. You may not be able to <insert text>. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)

서비스가 중단되는 경우 여기서 어떤 정보를 확인할 수 있나요?

부분 중단과 대규모 중단은 어떻게 다른가요?

나는 서비스 이용에 문제가 있는데 이 페이지에서 모든 서비스가 정상 운영되고 있다고 하는 경우 어떻게 하나요?

부분 또는 대규모 중단 문제가 해결되는 데는 얼마나 걸리나요?

중단 상황이 해결되었는지 어떻게 알 수 있나요?

해결책을 찾지 못하셨습니까?

저희가 도와드리겠습니다!

문의
하드웨어 & 연결성

하드웨어 & 연결성

전구 또는 Hue Bridge 등 하드웨어 관련 도움을 받거나 연결 문제를 해결하세요.

FAQ 살펴보기
앱 & 소프트웨어

앱 & 소프트웨어

Philips Hue 모바일 및 데스크톱 앱에 대한 정보를 찾아보세요.

FAQ 살펴보기
Philips Hue와 호환

Philips Hue와 호환

Philips Hue와 호환되는 여타 스마트 홈 브랜드를 확인하고 스마트 조명과 스마트 제품을 페어링하는 방법을 알아보세요.

FAQ 살펴보기

*전구의 사양에 "최대" 루멘 수치가 표시되어 있는 경우 이는 그 전구의 최대 루멘 출력을 표시하는 것입니다. 이 수치는 2,700K(White 전구) 또는 4,000K(White Ambiance 또는 White and Color Ambiance 전구)에서 그 전구의 밝기를 나타내는 것입니다. 밝기에 대해 자세히 알아보세요

  • Paypal
  • Visa
  • Apple Pay
  • American Express