Which Philips Hue Sync option is right for me?

Not sure which Philips Hue Sync option to choose? Don’t worry we’ll guide you step by step so you can find the best setup for your home

Which TV do you have?

1. I have a Samsung or LG TV:

Great! You can use the Hue Sync TV app—the easiest way to get started.

Compatible TVs:

Samsung: QLED TVs (2022 or newer), Q60 series or higher

QLED TVs (2022 or newer), Q60 series or higher LG: TVs (2024 or newer) with webOS24 or higher

Recommended option: Hue Sync TV app

No extra devices needed

No cables or setup changes

Works directly with your TV apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more

2. I don’t have a compatible Samsung or LG TV:

No problem, you still have great options:

Option 1: Hue Play screen sync (simple setup)

Works with almost any TV (up to 85")

Captures everything on your screen—including TV apps

No need to change your HDMI setup

Best if you want an easy, plug-and-play solution

Option 2: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box (for external devices)

Choose this if you mainly use:

Gaming consoles

Apple TV

Set-top boxes

Blu-ray players

Then select:

Sync Box 8K → Ideal for gaming and advanced setups

→ Ideal for gaming and advanced setups Sync Box 4K → Great for simple, everyday use

Good to know:

The Sync Box only works with HDMI devices. It does not sync built-in TV apps.

Do you watch or play content on a computer?

If you use a Windows or Mac, there’s another option:

Hue Sync desktop app

Syncs your lights directly with your computer screen

Perfect for gaming, streaming, or music on your laptop or desktop

Quick comparison

Solution TV apps HDMI devices Computer Best for Bridge is required Supported resolutions, refresh rates, and HDR Sync Box 8K ✗ ✓ ✗ Advanced HDMI, gaming, sound systems No. However, we recommend to add Bridge to expand entertainment area to more than one light* Compatibility overview Sync Box 4K ✗ ✓ (1 device) ✗ Entry‑level, simple setups Hue Play screen sync ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal, no HDMI changes Hue Sync TV app ✓ (compatible TVs) ✓ (via TV) ✗ TV‑native streaming ✓ All Hue Sync desktop app ✗ ✗ ✓ Windows & Mac use ✓

*Supported lights without a bridge (only one light can be supported):

Philips Hue Play Gradient strip light (55” / 65” / 75" / 85”)

Philips Hue Play Gradient strip light pro (65” / 85” / 100”)

Philips Hue Flux strip light (3m / 4m / 5m / 6m / 10m)

Philips Hue Flux ultra bright strip light (3m / 5m / 10m)

Philips Hue Omniglow strip light (3m / 5m / 10m)

What do I need to get started?

To enjoy light syncing, you’ll need:

Philips Hue color-capable lights

A Philips Hue Bridge (recommended for the best experience)

Your preferred sync option

Tip: Get the best experience

For a more immersive effect, we recommend using multiple lights, such as: