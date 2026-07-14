Philips Hue Sync Box Compatibility Overview

|Devices
|Sync box 4k
|Sync box 8k
|FireTV 4k
|✓
|✓
|Chomecast Ultra
|✓
|✓
|Nvidia Shield (2019 models)
|✓
|✓
|Xbox One S/X (only apps)
|✓
|✓
|Playstation 5
|✓
|✓
|Nintendo Switch
|✓
|✓
|Features
|Passthrough
|Light Sync
|Passthrough
|Light Sync
|HDMI 1.4
|✓
|✓
|HDMI 2.0
|✓
|✓
|HDMI 2.1
|✗
|✓
|HDCP 1.4
|✓
|✓
|HDCP 2.2
|✓
|✓
|HDCP 2.3
|✗
|✓
|SDR (8 bit)
|✓
|✓
|HDR10 (10 bit)
|✓
|✓
|HDR10+ (10 bit)
|✓
|✓
|*Dolby Vision – tunneled, aka just regular Dolby Vision ('DV'), aka TV-led
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✓
|*Dolby Vision – native, aka low latency dolby vision ('LLDV'), aka source-led
|✓
|May require compatibility mode
|✓
|✓
|HDMI Forum VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
|✓
|✓
|AMD Freesync VRR
|✗
|✗
|Nvidia Gsync VRR
|✗
|✗
|ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
|✓
|✓
|FRL 6 - 48 gbps (12gbps x 4lane)
|✗
|✗
|FRL 5 - 40 gbps (10gbps x 4lane)
|✗
|✓
|FRL 4 - 32 gbps (8gbps x 4lane)
|✗
|✓
|FRL 3 - 24 gbps (6gbps x 4lane)
|✗
|✓
|FRL 2 - 18 gbps (6gbps x 3lane)
|✗
|✓
|FRL 1 - 9 gbps (3gbps x 3lane)
|✗
|✓
|QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
|✗
|✓
|ARC (Audio Return Channel) (passthrough only, we still do not support analyzing/lightsyncing audio content transmitted via ARC/eARC)
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|eARC (passthrough only, we still do not support analyzing/lightsyncing audio content transmitted via ARC/eARC)
|✗
|✗
|✓
|✗
|DSC (Display Stream Compression)
|✗
|✗
|QMS (Quick Mode Switching)
|✗
|✗
|Sync box 4k
|Sync box 8k
|Resolution - Frame Rate - Chroma/Bit Depth Combinations
|Passthrough
|Light Sync
|Passthrough
|Light Sync
|8K - 50/60 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 12b - (Dolby Vision)
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|8k - 50/60 hz - YUV420 8b+10b - (SDR+HDR10)
|✗
|✗
|✓
|✓
|8k - 24/30 hz - RGB 12b, YUV444 12b
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|8k - 24/30 hz - RGB 8b+10b, YUV444 8b+10b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+DolbyVision)
|✗
|✗
|✓
|✓
|4k - 120 hz - RGB 12b, YUV444 12b
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|4k - 120 hz - RGB 8b+10b, YUV444 8b+10b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+ DolbyVision)
|✗
|✗
|✓
|✓
|4k - 50/60 hz - RGB 10b+12b, YUV444 10b+12b
|✗
|✗
|✓
|✓
|4k - 50/60 hz - RGB 8b, YUV444 8b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+DolbyVision)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|4k - 24/30 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+DolbyVision)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|1440p - 120 hz - RGB 10b+12b, YUV444 10b+12b
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|1440p - 120 hz - RGB 8b, YUV444 8b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|1440p - 60 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|1080p - 24/30/50/60/120 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|10k (widescreen format)
5k (widescreen format)
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|Sync box 4k
|Sync box 8k
|HDR - complementing above chart
|Passthrough
|Light Sync
|Passthrough
|Light Sync
|SDR (8 bit)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|HDR10 (10 bit)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|HDR10+ (10 bit)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|*Dolby Vision – tunneled, aka just regular Dolby Vision ('DV'), aka TV-led
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✓
|*Dolby Vision – native, aka low latency dolby vision ('LLDV'), aka source-led
|✓
|May require compatibility mode
|✓
|✓