Philips Hue Sync Box Compatibility Overview

Devices Sync box 4k Sync box 8k
FireTV 4k
Chomecast Ultra ✓ 
Nvidia Shield (2019 models) ✓ 
Xbox One S/X (only apps) ✓ 
Playstation 5 ✓ 
Nintendo Switch ✓  ✓ 
         
Features Passthrough  Light Sync  Passthrough  Light Sync 
HDMI 1.4 ✓  ✓ 
HDMI 2.0 ✓  ✓ 
HDMI 2.1 ✗  ✓ 
HDCP 1.4 ✓  ✓ 
HDCP 2.2 ✓  ✓ 
HDCP 2.3 ✗  ✓ 
SDR (8 bit)  ✓  ✓ 
HDR10 (10 bit) ✓  ✓ 
HDR10+ (10 bit) ✓  ✓ 
*Dolby Vision – tunneled, aka just regular Dolby Vision ('DV'), aka TV-led ✓  ✗  ✓  ✓ 
*Dolby Vision – native, aka low latency dolby vision ('LLDV'), aka source-led ✓  May require compatibility mode ✓  ✓ 
HDMI Forum VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) ✓  ✓ 
AMD Freesync VRR ✗  ✗ 
Nvidia Gsync VRR ✗  ✗ 
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
FRL 6 - 48 gbps (12gbps x 4lane) ✗  ✗ 
FRL 5 - 40 gbps (10gbps x 4lane) ✗ 
FRL 4 - 32 gbps (8gbps x 4lane) ✗ 
FRL 3 - 24 gbps (6gbps x 4lane) ✗ 
FRL 2 - 18 gbps (6gbps x 3lane) ✗ 
FRL 1 - 9 gbps (3gbps x 3lane) ✗ 
QFT (Quick Frame Transport) ✗ 
ARC (Audio Return Channel) (passthrough only, we still do not support analyzing/lightsyncing audio content transmitted via ARC/eARC) ✓  ✗  ✓  ✗ 
eARC (passthrough only, we still do not support analyzing/lightsyncing audio content transmitted via ARC/eARC) ✗  ✗  ✓  ✗ 
DSC (Display Stream Compression) ✗  ✗ 
QMS (Quick Mode Switching) ✗  ✗ 
         
  Sync box 4k Sync box 8k
Resolution - Frame Rate - Chroma/Bit Depth Combinations Passthrough  Light Sync  Passthrough  Light Sync 
8K - 50/60 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 12b - (Dolby Vision) ✗  ✗  ✗  ✗ 
8k - 50/60 hz - YUV420 8b+10b - (SDR+HDR10) ✗  ✗  ✓  ✓ 
8k - 24/30 hz - RGB 12b, YUV444 12b ✗  ✗  ✗  ✗ 
8k - 24/30 hz - RGB 8b+10b, YUV444 8b+10b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+DolbyVision) ✗  ✗  ✓  ✓ 
4k - 120 hz - RGB 12b, YUV444 12b ✗  ✗  ✗  ✗ 
4k - 120 hz - RGB 8b+10b, YUV444 8b+10b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+ DolbyVision) ✗  ✗  ✓  ✓ 
4k - 50/60 hz - RGB 10b+12b, YUV444 10b+12b ✗  ✗  ✓  ✓ 
4k - 50/60 hz - RGB 8b, YUV444 8b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+DolbyVision) ✓  ✓  ✓  ✓ 
4k - 24/30 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b (SDR+HDR10+DolbyVision) ✓  ✓  ✓  ✓ 
1440p - 120 hz - RGB 10b+12b, YUV444 10b+12b ✗  ✗  ✗  ✗ 
1440p - 120 hz - RGB 8b, YUV444 8b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b ✓  ✓  ✗  ✗ 
1440p - 60 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b ✓  ✓  ✗  ✗ 
1080p - 24/30/50/60/120 hz - RGB 8b+10b+12b, YUV444 8b+10b+12b, YUV422 (8b), YUV420 8b+10b+12b ✓  ✓  ✓  ✓ 
10k (widescreen format)
5k (widescreen format)		 ✗  ✗  ✗  ✗ 
         
  Sync box 4k Sync box 8k
HDR - complementing above chart Passthrough  Light Sync  Passthrough  Light Sync 
SDR (8 bit)  ✓  ✓  ✓  ✓ 
HDR10 (10 bit) ✓  ✓  ✓  ✓ 
HDR10+ (10 bit) ✓  ✓  ✓  ✓ 
*Dolby Vision – tunneled, aka just regular Dolby Vision ('DV'), aka TV-led ✓  ✗  ✓  ✓ 
*Dolby Vision – native, aka low latency dolby vision ('LLDV'), aka source-led ✓  May require compatibility mode ✓  ✓ 
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