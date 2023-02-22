Não importa se você usa um interruptor dimmer Hue, smart plug ou sensor, aqui estão as mais recentes melhorias e atualizações do software compatível com acessórios de luzes inteligentes. Atualizamos as notas de versão a cada alteração de software para que você possa acompanhar as novidades.

Quer receber as atualizações agora mesmo? Habilite as atualizações automáticas do sistema Philips Hue no aplicativo Hue (Ajustes > Atualização de software > Atualização automática).