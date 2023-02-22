November 11, 2026
Philips Hue Accessories with hardware platform version 100b-12f
Software version 1.171.4
- Added MotionAware support for on/off 1-channel and on/off 2-channel wired modules
- Added device mode configuration for on/off 1-channel, on/off 2-channel wired modules and dimmer module
February 4, 2026
All Battery powered Hue Accessories (Excluding Camera)
Software version 67.116.1/2.85.1/2.85.5
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Improved battery status information for more accurate battery reading
- Fix for Hue Motion sensor low sensitivity levels not working
October 23, 2025
Hue Smart Chime
Release FW 1.123.13
- Bug fixes, sound library update and improved sound output
December 11, 2024
All Philips Hue accessories
Software version 67.115.5, 2.77.35, 2.77.39
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
July 22, 2022
Philips Hue Tap dial switch
Software version 2.59.25
- The Tap dial switch now displays the correct battery status.
December 8, 2021
Philips Hue smart plug
Software version 1.93.6
- Security improvements
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
September 13, 2021
Hue dimmer switch v2
Software version: 2.45.2_hF4400CA
This update for the Philips Hue dimmer switch includes:
- Bug fixes and security improvements
Hue smart button
Software version: 2.47.8_h2f96862
This update for the Philips Hue smart button includes:
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Security improvements
December 18, 2019
Hue smart button
Software version: 2.30.0_r30777
- Fixed a compatibility issue with third-party products
October 7, 2019
Hue dimmer switch
Software version: 6.1.1.28573
- Improved communication with Hue Bridge
- Performance and behavioral improvements
March 11, 2019
Hue indoor motion sensor
Hue outdoor motion sensor
Software version: 6.1.1.27575
- Fix for light level sensor issue observed by some users.
- Reliability and behavioral improvements.