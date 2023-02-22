October 5, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-129
Software version 1.164.2
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added support for Matter 1.4.1
- Added support for Matter Apple adaptive lighting
- Added support for Zigbee and Matter concurrency in bridgeless mode
September 4, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-12d
Software version 1.162.10, 1.171.1
- Added support for Bridgeless Sync
- Nanoleaf bug fix random blink
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
April 2, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-104, 100b-105, 100b-108, 100b-10b, 100b-10c, 100b-10e, 100b-10f
Software version 1.116.12, 67.116.12
- Network stability improvements for Bridge Pro
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Security improvements
February 9, 2026
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-115, 100b-11a, 100b-11d, 100b-11f
Software version 1.145.1, 1.145.2
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Security improvements
December 10, 2025
Philips Hue gradient fixtures and lightstrips with hardware platform version 100b-118
Software version 1.129.5
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added support for Segmented gradient style
July 1, 2025
All Philips Hue lights
Software version 1.116.8, 1.116.10, 1.122.8
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added support for Migration Bridge Pro
October 2, 2024
Bluetooth-capable lights
Software version 1.122.2/1.122.3
- Added support for the Underwater, Cosmos, Sunbeam, and Enchant effects.
- Added support for the Scattered style for gradient lights.
- Bluetooth stability improvements
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
May 14, 2024
All Philips Hue lights
Software version 1.116.3, 67.116.3
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Improved Sunrise wake-up style for Bluetooth-capable lights
- Added Sparkle, Glisten and Opal effects on platform versions 100b-10C, 100b-10f, 100b-110, 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-118, 100b-11d, 100b-11e, 100b-11f, and 100b-120
- Color temperature picker support on platform version 100b-103
October 24, 2023
Philips Hue lights with hardware platform version 100b-10c
Software version 1.108.7
September 25, 2023
Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights with hardware platform version 100b-11e, 100b-120
Software version 1.104.3
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
August 31, 2023
Philips Hue Festavia string lights with hardware platform version 100b-123
Software version 1.107.1
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added support for Opal, Glisten, and Prism effects
July 26, 2023
Lights with hardware platform versions 100b-104, 100b-105, 100b-108, 100b-10b, 100b-10c, 100b-10e, 100b-10f
Software version 1.108.5 and 67.108.5
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added support for effects on platform versions 100b-10c and 100b-10f
May 8, 2023
Lights with hardware platform versions 100b-110, 100b-112, 100b-114, 100b-115, 100b-118, 100b-120, 100b-11a, 100b-11d, 100b-11e, 100b-11f
Software version 1.104.2
February 13, 2023
Bluetooth-capable lights with hardware platform version 100b-114
Software version 1.101.10
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
November 28, 2022
Philips Hue lamps, fixtures and lightstrips that support dynamic scenes
Software version 1.101.2, 1.101.5, 1.101.7
- Improved dynamic scenes: when you edit a scene and set a light to a shade of warm-to-cool white, that light will be excluded from the dynamic scene.
- You can now use the Mirror style on gradient lights, which makes either end of the light identical with a gradient of color in the middle.
- Fixed standby glow issue in US downlights
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
November 11, 2022
Philips Hue Festavia string lights
Software version 1.101.1
- Improved effects including Candle, Fireplace, and Sparkle
June 20, 2022
Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and first-generation Iris, Bloom, lightstrip, and bulbs
Software version 1.93.11, 67.93.11
- Fixed the Last on Power-on behavior option
April 25, 2022
Philips Hue gradient lamps and fixtures
Software version 1.97.3
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added functionality for deep dimming
- Added support for the Sunrise wake-up style
January 10, 2022
All Philips Hue gradient lamps and light fixtures
Software version: 1.94.2
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Added support for effects
November 30, 2021
Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and Hue Go
Software version 1.93.3, 1.93.7, 67.93.3, 67.93.7
- Security improvements
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Fixed the Hue Go Cozy candle light effect
- Added support for effects
October 4, 2021
All 1st-generation Philips Hue bulbs, Iris, Bloom and lightstrip
Software version: 67.91.1
September 13, 2021
All Philips Hue gradient lamps and light fixtures
Software version: 1.86.7
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
August 9, 2021
Software version 1.86.6, 1.88.1, 1.88.2, 1.90.1
Available for all Philips Hue lights, this update includes:
- Security improvements
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Dynamic scenes functionality
January 4, 2021
Software version: 1.76.3, 1.76.6, 1.76.8, 1.76.10 and 1.76.11
Available for all Philips Hue Bluetooth-capable lights and the Philips Hue smart plug, this update provides improvements to stability and security.
May 11, 2020
Software version: 1.65.11_hB798F2BF
This update improves performance for various Bluetooth-capable Philips Hue lights, including GU10 and E14/E12 candelabra bulbs.
February 20, 2020
Software version: 1.50.2_r30933 and 5.130.1.30000
This update for Philips Hue lights without Bluetooth capability provides:
- Security improvements
- Deep dimming functionality on the following White ambiance and White and color ambiance fixtures: Amaze, Adore, Apogee, Aurelle, Being, Calla, Cher, Ensis, Fair, Flourish, Liane, Lily, Muscari, Play, Sana, Semeru, Signe, Still, Struana, and Within
February 4, 2020
Software version: 1.65.9_hB3217DF4
This update, available for all Philips Hue with Bluetooth lights and the Philips Hue smart plug, provides improvements to stability and security, as well as the ability to:
- Set routines in the Hue Bluetooth app
- Perform a manual factory reset of lights by power cycling a light 5 times
October 21, 2019
Software version: 1.56.8_r30456
- The Hue Go V2 with Bluetooth no longer turns off unwanted while connected to Bluetooth.
November 28, 2018
Software version: 1.46.13_r26312
- Affected products (Hue Bulbs (E26/E27/E12/E14/BR30/GU10), Hue Lightstrips, Hue Lamps);
- Reliability, behavioural and security improvements;
- Smoothening of light transitions in entertainment mode;
- Enabling power-on behavior feature.
April 9, 2018
Software version: r1.30.4_r23032
- Reachability improvements of the Hue lamps & fixtures/lights.
- Security improvement: proximity based linking with a Hue dimmer switch is now only possible for 30 minutes after the light is powered on.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.
Affected Hue lamps & fixtures are:
- Hue Amaze, Hue Being, Hue Cher, Hue Fair, Hue Retrofit Recessed Downlights, Hue Still, Hue Struana and Hue white 1-10V.
- Hue Aphelion, Hue Apogee, Hue Drumlin, Hue Memuru, Hue Muscari and Hue Within.
November 14, 2017
Software version: 5.105.0.21169, 5.105.0.21536, 1.29.0_r21169, 5.105.1.21778.
- Affected Hue Lights: E26/E27/E12/E14/BR30/GU10/Par16 Lamps in Hue white and color, Hue white ambiance, and Hue white.
Hue Go, Hue Lightstrip, Hue Lightstrip plus, Hue Beyond, Hue Bloom and Hue Iris.
- Update to all Philips Hue color capable lights, including E26/E27/E12/E14/BR30/GU10/Par16 Lamps in Hue white and color, Hue Go, Hue Lightstrip, Hue Lightstrip Plus, Hue Beyond, Hue Bloom and Hue Iris, to enable the entertainment capability feature
- Reachability improvements of the lights.
- Security improvement: proximity based linking with a Hue dimmer switch is now only possible for 30 minutes after the light is powered on.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
October 3, 2016
Software version(s): 5.50.1.19085, 5.38.2.19136, 5.38.3.19141, 5.50.2.19072, 1.15.2_r19181 and 1.16.1_r19181.
- Related products are Hue A19, Hue GU10, Hue Go, Hue Beyond, BR30, LightStrip plus and Hue connected lamps & fixtures
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
December 3, 2014
Software version: 66013452
- Related products are hue A19 and BR30 downlight bulbs and Friends of hue: LightStrips and Living Colors (Bloom, Iris and Aura)
- hue Tap range is extended if lamp in between Tap and bridge is powered
- Faster start-up when using the wall switch
- Bug fixes and stability improvements