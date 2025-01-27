Support

Surround lighting

Sync lights with music

 

 

Merging light and sound

Watch the sounds of your favorite songs spill over from the speakers into the room around you. 

 

Real-time digital processing

Instant audio analysis creates light scripts that match the mood and genre of the music.

Lightning-fast response

The Bridge talks to the lights over its Zigbee network, which means responses are super fast and without lag.

Customize the experience

Choose from two styles — Classic and Pulse — and four intensity levels to personalize the music sync.

Color palette

Choose from five preset color palettes or use the automatic setting, which selects the colors based on the song’s metadata.

What you need to sync lights with music

Three things to make your lights sing.

 

Bridge

Bridge

The Bridge is the heart of your smart lighting system, unlocking the full suite of features.

Shop Bridge
Hue app

Hue app

Your control center for all things sync. Set up an Entertainment area, customize your settings, and more.

Explore app
Color-capable lights

Color-capable lights

Sync up to 10 White and color ambiance lights, such as bulbs and lamps.

Shop lights

4 ways to sync

Choose the method that fits your music setup best.

 

Philips Hue + Spotify

Philips Hue + Spotify

Link your Spotify account (including free ones!) directly in your Hue app. This deep integration offers more precise light scripts.

Explore Philips Hue + Spotify
SmartThings audio sync

SmartThings audio sync

Add Hue Sync to your SmartThings app, so you can sync your Hue lights right from your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Explore SmartThings audio sync
Play HDMI sync box

Play HDMI sync box

Connecting your HDMI devices to a Hue sync box doesn’t just give you surround lighting — it gives you sync with music, too.

Explore sync box
Hue Sync desktop app

Hue Sync desktop app

Sync music directly from your PC or Mac with the free Hue Sync desktop app

Explore the app

Questions & answers

What do I need to get LED lights that sync with music?

What's the difference between sync with Spotify and Music Mode in the Philips Hue app?

Get to know Hue Entertainment

Need to know more about syncing your smart lights? We’ll point you in the right direction.

 

Entertainment

Entertainment

Get an overview of how to sync your lights, what you’ll need, and more.

Learn how to sync
Sync with TV

Sync with TV

Transform watching TV into a surround lighting experience.

Explore syncing with TV
Sync with games

Sync with games

Become part of your character’s world, whether you’re a console or PC gamer.

Explore syncing with games

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness