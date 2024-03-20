サポート

Philips Hue サービスステータス

All Philips Hue services are up and running

Enjoy your lights!

Partial Outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a partial outage. You may not be able to <...> please keep using the current version. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

Major outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a major outage. You may not be able to <insert text>. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

よくある質問

サービスが停止した場合、ここでどのような情報を見つけることができますか?

部分的停止と大規模停止の違いは何ですか?

問題が発生した場合はどうすればよいですか? このページには、すべてのサービスが稼働中とあります。

部分的停止や大規模停止は、解決までにどのくらい時間がかかりますか?

停止が解決されたことは、どのようにすれば分かりますか?

