Chọn loại sản phẩm bạn có dưới đây để tìm hiểu cách kết nối sản phẩm đó với hệ thống chiếu sáng thông minh của bạn.
Hướng dẫn thiết lập sản phẩm Philips Hue
Bóng đèn và đèn
Nhận hướng dẫn về cách lắp đặt bóng đèn, đèn đứng, đèn bàn, thiết bị chiếu sáng, v.v.
Đèn có bao gồm phụ kiện
Nhận hướng dẫn về cách lắp đặt đèn đi kèm phụ kiện, như Hue Dimmer switch hay Hue Smart button.
Phụ kiện
Tải hướng dẫn về cách lặp đặt Hue sync box hay các phụ kiện khác cho Hue.
FAQs
How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?
Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?
I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?
Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?
Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?
I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?
Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?
Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?
Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?
Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?
