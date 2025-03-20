Hỗ trợ

Hướng dẫn thiết lập sản phẩm Philips Hue

Chọn loại sản phẩm bạn có dưới đây để tìm hiểu cách kết nối sản phẩm đó với hệ thống chiếu sáng thông minh của bạn.

Bộ khởi động

Tải hướng dẫn cách cài đặt bộ điều khiển. 

Đến phần hướng dẫn cài đặt
Bóng đèn và đèn

Nhận hướng dẫn về cách lắp đặt bóng đèn, đèn đứng, đèn bàn, thiết bị chiếu sáng, v.v. 

Đến phần hướng dẫn cài đặt
Đèn có bao gồm phụ kiện

Nhận hướng dẫn về cách lắp đặt đèn đi kèm phụ kiện, như Hue Dimmer switch hay Hue Smart button.

Đến phần hướng dẫn cài đặt
Đèn ngoài trời

Tải hướng dẫn về cách lắp đặt đèn ngoài trời. 

Đến phần hướng dẫn cài đặt
Phụ kiện

Tải hướng dẫn về cách lặp đặt Hue sync box hay các phụ kiện khác cho Hue. 

Đến phần hướng dẫn cài đặt
Bảo mật

Tải hướng dẫn về cách lắp đặt camera an ninh và cảm biến. 

Đến phần hướng dẫn cài đặt

