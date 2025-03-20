サポート

Philips Hue 製品セットアップ ガイド

スマート照明システムに接続する方法を確認するために、以下でお持ちの製品の種類を選択してください。

スターター キット

スターター キット

スターター キットのセットアップ手順をご覧ください。 

セットアップガイドを表示する
電球とランプ

電球とランプ

電球、フロア ランプ、テーブル ランプ、照明器具などのセットアップ手順を説明します。 

セットアップガイドを表示する
アクセサリーが同梱されたライト

アクセサリーが同梱されたライト

Hue ディマースイッチ や Hue スマートボタン などのアクセサリーが同梱されたライトの設定手順を説明します。

セットアップガイドを表示する
屋外照明

屋外照明

屋外照明の設定手順を説明します。 

セットアップガイドを表示する
アクセサリー

アクセサリー

Hue Sync Box など、Hue アクセサリーの設定手順を説明します。 

セットアップガイドを表示する
セキュリティ

セキュリティ

セキュリティ カメラ / センサーのセットアップ手順を説明します。 

セットアップガイドを表示する

FAQs

How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?

Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?

I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?

Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?

Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?

I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?

Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?

Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?

Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?

Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?

お問い合わせ

ご遠慮なくお問い合わせください

弊社ソーシャル チャンネルをご利用ください

土・日・祝、年末年始休み

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

製品、プロモーション、保証

月曜～金曜、午前 9時～午後 5 時

0120-91-4408

フォームを送信

 

*電球の仕様で「最大」と示されているルーメン数は、電球の最大ルーメン出力であり、2700 K (White 電球) または 4000 K (White Ambiance または White and Color Ambiance 電球) での輝度を表しています。明るさをもっと調べる。 