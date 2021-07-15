February 27, 2020

App 3.36

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 23, 2020

App 3.35

This update brings some bug fixes and upgrades:

Fixed an issue that some scenes in a room were missing after upgrading from Hue Bridge v1 to Hue Bridge v2.

Fixed an issue where a Hue Bridge v2 is recognized as a Hue Bridge v1 causing the app to malfunction

Hue Sync 1.5

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 9, 2020

Hue Sync 1.4

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 7, 2020

App 3.34

Use Zones with Philips Hue accessories! Control Zones created in the Hue app with a Dimmer switch, Smart button, Motion sensor, and more.

Wondering if the batteries in your accessories are low? Check the accessory overview in the Hue app, which will tell you if the battery in your Philips Hue accessory needs to be replaced soon.

You can now turn your lights off and on with a single button press on your Tap switch by configuring the desired button to toggle the lights On/Off.

You can now configure and select individual lights to work with your accessories.

December 12, 2019

Hue Sync 1.3

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 28, 2019

Hue Sync 1.2

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 14, 2019

App 3.33

Added language support for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.10

The Philips Hue Bluetooth app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Messaging preferences in the app.

You can now rearrange your lights in the lights list in Settings > Manage lights.

Hue Sync 1.1

To ensure your Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is always up to date, this update introduces automatic updates. You can adjust this setting in Settings > Sync boxes.

The Hue Sync mobile app now lets you know that location services need to be enabled in order to find your sync box.

October 31, 2019

App 3.32

The Philips Hue app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Advanced > Messaging preferences in the Hue app.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.9

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 17, 2019

App 3.31

You can now decide what your lights will do when you stop syncing with entertainment. Configure via Settings > Entertainment areas.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.8

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Hue Bridge V1 1.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 7, 2019

App 3.30

Want to personalize your Philips Hue Motion sensor even more? Now, you can set your lights to return to their previous state when no motion is detected, as well as configure separate day and night settings.

September 19, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.6

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 5, 2019

App 3.28

This update features support for our new products including our new Hue Filament bulbs, Hue Smart button, and Hue Smart plug. We’ve also fixed some bugs and improved stability of the app.

September 5, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.5

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 22, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.4

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 15, 2019

App 3.27

We have upgraded the entertainment experience! In the entertainment area setup you are now able to adjust the height of your lights. Simply tap the light to indicate its heights. Test it now in Hue Sync 1.3!

August 8, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.3

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 1, 2019

App 3.26

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 25, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.2

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 18, 2019

App 3.25

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 11, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.1

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 4, 2019

App 3.24

You can now select the icon of your Hue lights to match the type of your fixtures. This will help you to conveniently recognize your lights. Check it out in Settings -> Light setup.

Reduced app download size by 65% and reduced device storage by 35%.

This release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

June 24, 2019

App 3.23

This update includes another step in giving you more flexibility with Zones by making them available in Widgets. Now you can trigger a single scene in a Zone. A Zone can have unlimited Rooms or a group of lights in a Room.

June 11, 2019

App 3.22

This update includes our next step in creating more flexibility with Zones by making them available for selection in Routines. Perfect for those Routines that use more than 4 Rooms or when you want to trigger a single Scene across multiple Rooms.

May 23, 2019

App 3.21

You can now swap rooms and zones order via the options button (3-dots) on the Home tab.

To improve the security of your system, we have logged you out of My Hue. Please log back in to continue enjoying Out of home control.

May 9, 2019

App 3.20

We are excited to introduce Zones! This release gives you full flexibility and convenience to control any grouping of lights next to your existing rooms using the Hue app. Check it out in settings -> Rooms & Zones.

April 25, 2019

App 3.19

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

April 11, 2019

App 3.18

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

April 4, 2019

App 3.17.1

Fixed a crash that occurred after tapping the software update button in settings on certain Hue Bridges.

March 27, 2019

App 3.17

This release addresses an issue where users were unable to setup out of home control for the Philips Hue app. You will need to update to this app version to keep your out of home control connection working.

March 14, 2019

App 3.16

Introducing home-level support for Friends of Hue switches. You can choose up to 3 rooms, or control your entire home using home-level scenes.

Automatic updates for the Hue Bridge, Hue lights and Hue accessories are now enabled by default. You can modify the settings via Settings -> Software update.

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

March 8, 2019

Hue Bridge V1 app 1.0.1

Fixed an issue where a certain outdated Bridge v1 could not be found.

February 28, 2019

App 3.15

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

February 14, 2019

App 3.14

Set custom color for power on behavior.

Header in color picker for individual light. You can now tune the brightness or turn the light on/off.

Support for Android P.

Home & Away more reliable.

January 31, 2019

App 3.13

Now you can configure the new Outdoor sensor in the Hue app. Get a warm welcome in these cold, dark winter days. Or...scare away anyone trespassing. Feel safe and secure in and around your home!

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

January 17, 2019

App 3.12

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

December 20, 2018

App 3.11.1

Out now, the long awaited option for your lights to return to their previous state when you experience a power loss. Go to "Power-on behavior" settings to configure. Please note this feature is only supported for Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

Various stability and performance improvements.

December 13, 2018

App 3.11

Out now, the long awaited option for your lights to return to their previous state when you experience a power loss. Go to "Power-on behavior" settings to configure. Please note this feature is only supported for Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

November 29, 2018

App 3.10

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

November 15, 2018

App 3.9

Friends of Hue switches support. Smart, battery-free and fully configurable via the Hue app.

Added a banner to assist you on how to improve Home and Away routines and Widgets if your phone enabled battery optimization for the Hue app.

This release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 17, 2018

App 3.7

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.



Others

And of course this release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 3, 2018

App 3.6

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.

Others

And of course this release also includes various other stability and performance improvements.

August 23, 2018

App 3.4.0

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

August 8, 2018

App 3.3.0

We’ve made it easier to use Hue Labs in the app, you now no longer need a separate sign-in when accessing Labs from inside the Hue app.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 26, 2018

App 3.2.0

Check out the “what’s new” section to find out more about our new Alexa support for Hue Labs Formulas.

Restyled the room icons.

Fixed a bug where, in some conditions, a wrong time zone is set after opening the app in a different time zone. Please verify your time zone by tapping Settings > Hue Bridges -> > Time zone. To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 17, 2018

App 3.1.0

Check out the new “How to videos” section in the “Explore” tab.

Fixed a bug with the positioning of color pickers in the white spectrum.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 28, 2018

App 3.0.4

Check out the new "How to videos" section in the "Explore" tab.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 22, 2018

App 3.0.3

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release fixes various bugs and improves stability

June 4, 2018

App 3.0.2

Fixed a bug where the terms & conditions screen was shown at every fresh app start.

Fixed a bug when trying to login for out of home control on tablets. Thank you for reporting!

June 2, 2018

App 3.0.1

Various stability improvements

May 29, 2018

App 3.0

We’d like to kickoff these release notes with a heartfelt thank you to our users who have been using and loving Philips Hue over the past years. Especially, we like to thank those who have given us incredible useful and insightful feedback on the needs and wants of the app. Keep sharing your ideas and we’ll keep working on new functionalities, so you can enjoy the best lighting experience.

Thank you!

The Philips Hue team.

The 3.0 app update is the biggest update to the Hue app since the original release of the 2.0 version. We’ve tried to make it more intuitive and enjoyable for everyday use. Some changes you might hardly notice, while others are hard to miss. Here are the most important updates:

Improved daily use and navigation.

Quicker access to favorite scenes and colors.

Brightness control and light visualization inside rooms.

Introducing new color pickers for better overview, control and grouping of your lights in a room.

Bringing over 30 new picture scenes handpicked by our lighting designers.

New picture-to-light algorithm so you can create awesome scenes using your own pictures.

Additional shortcuts for most commonly used configuration settings.

Various improvements and fixes throughout the app.

Mar 2, 2018

App 2.19.1

App icon is now adaptive for Android O.

Resolved an issue where some new users could not find their Hue Bridge.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Jan 9, 2018

App 2.19.0

This update offers the creation of an entertainment area, which is the first step to sync your Philips Hue lights to the content of our entertainment partners. Find out about our new Hue entertainment partners by opening 'Explore'-> 'Hue entertainment'.

Software updates for your square-shape Philips Hue Bridge (V2) and Hue lights are required to enable entertainment. To check that you have the latest software, go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Software update‘ and follow the onscreen instructions.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 19, 2017

App 2.18.0

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 23, 2017

App 2.17.1:

We fixed an issue when editing a scene

Nov 21, 2017

App 2.17.0:

Sunrise and Sunset routine trigger: You asked, we listened. Now you can trigger your routines automatically at sunrise and sunset based on your home location. No longer needed to keep adapting the time of your routines to match the season.

Important: If you notice that the Sunset or Sunrise routines either start too soon or too late, fine-tune the start time offset via "Settings">"Advanced">"Sunrise & Sunset offset".

Updated privacy notice.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oct 11, 2017

App 2.16.0:

Manage third party routines. In “From other apps” you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps.

Improved software updates. Enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and check if your Hue devices are up to date.

Reset Hue accessories to default. Now you can restore accessories to use the default Hue behavior. Scroll down in the accessory details screen to reset.

App icon and splash screen updated.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Aug 1, 2017

App 2.14.0:

This is not just a routinely update, it’s an update about routines ;)

Your lights as a reminder using a timer! Timers can be found under “Routines” in the app

Automatic on? Automatic off! If you’re using routines to turn lights on, you can also automatically have them turn off in the same routine.

Randomize to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not. In “other routines” you can now have your lights turn on and off with a randomness to it.

June 27, 2017

App 2.13.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

June 6, 2017

App 2.12.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

We’ve rebuild the location awareness functionality for the “Home & Away” routine to improve robustness and reliability. Please check your current “Home & Away” settings and tap save. Please contact us if you still experience issues.

May 29, 2017

App 1.14:

Security update for out of home control. Please tap “Log in to my Hue” and login using your existing my Hue account to maintain out of home control functionality.

Please note this Hue gen 1 app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit meethue.com/philipshueapp to get the new Philips Hue app.

May 1, 2017

App 2.11.0:



Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

We’re still investigating issues with the “Home & Away” routine and hope to fix this soon.

April 5, 2017

App 2.10.0:

New stuff

Didn’t like to update your Hue system while sitting in the dark? You can now postpone software updates and first turn on your lights.

Added “What’s new” and "Hue labs" to the “Explore” tab for you to explore new features.

Added support for the new Philips Hue E14 white ambiance and white and color Ambiance candles.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

We’re still investigating issues with the “Home & Away” routine and hope to fix this soon.

Mar 8, 2017

App 1.13.0:

Updated notification with link to the new Philips Hue app.

This is the Philips Hue gen 1 app. Please note this app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit meethue.com/philipshueapp to get the new Philips Hue app.

Jan 30, 2017

App 2.8.0:

Set the entire room to a specific color by tapping the room icon! Just like you can with an individual light.

Create a scene from your current light settings from the “plus” button in the scenes tab of a room.

You can now find the settings in the tab bar.

We’ve now made it easier for you to select your entire home for widgets and Hue accessories.

We’re investigating an issue with the “Home & Away” routine and hope to fix this soon.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 19, 2016

App 2.7:

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 29, 2016

App 2.6:

Added tablet support

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 13, 2016

App 2.5:

Improved scene edit. You can now change color and brightness of individual lights during scene creation or editing. You can also save the overall brightness of a scene.

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Sept 21, 2016

App 2.4:

Added support for the new Philips Hue motion sensor

Added support for the new Philips Hue white ambiance lamps, GU10 ‘perfect fit’ spot and BR30 downlight

Added support for the improved Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19/A60 bulbs

Added 6 new pictures in the Philips library

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Aug 8, 2016

App 2.3:

Improved reconnecting to the Hue bridge, when the connection was interrupted.

Improved stability on out of home connection.

July 27, 2016

App 2.2.1:

Hotfix for wake up function

June 20, 2016

App 2.2:

After activating a widget you can now select off to turn lights off again

Redesigned Apps we like section with improved navigation

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 23, 2016

App 2.1:

Added support for our new Hue white ambiance lamps

Added the Go to sleep routine

Added scene cycle functionality for Hue dimmer switch

Changed the name to “Philips Hue”

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 17, 2016

App 1.12.1 (Philips Hue gen 1):

Added a notification for the new Philips Hue app gen 2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

April 28, 2016

App 2.0:

Meet the Philips Hue app. The intuitive way to control every Philips Hue products in your home. Go on. Play around. Explore. Feel the control but let go every once in a while. Turn on your life with light.

April 26, 2016

App 1.12 (Philips Hue app gen 1):

New icon (grey) and name (Philips Hue generation 1). This allows us to offer you the choice of two Philips Hue apps in the App Store and Google Play Store, as we prepare to launch the much-anticipated new Philips Hue app, this spring.

Bug fixing and stability improvements

March 2, 2016

App 1.11.1:

Improved permissions flow on Android 6

Bug fixes and stability improvements

February 11, 2016

App 1.11:

Security improvements

Support for Android 6

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 5, 2015

App 1.10.4: