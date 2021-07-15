February 27, 2020

App 3.36

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 23, 2020

App 3.35

This update brings some bug fixes and upgrades:

Fixed an issue where the name of a Hue smart plug was not correctly synced to HomeKit

Fixed an issue where a Hue Bridge v2 was seen as a Hue Bridge v1

Reduced app download size by 45%

Hue Sync 1.5

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 9, 2020

Hue Sync 1.4

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 7, 2020

App 3.34

Use Zones with Philips Hue accessories! Control Zones created in the Hue app with a Dimmer switch, Smart button, Motion sensor, and more.

Wondering if the batteries in your accessories are low? Check the accessory overview in the Hue app, which will tell you if the battery in your Philips Hue accessory needs to be replaced soon.

You can now turn your lights off and on with a single button press on your Tap switch by configuring the desired button to toggle the lights On/Off.

You can now configure and select individual lights to work with your accessories.

December 12, 2019

Hue Sync 1.3

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 28, 2019

Hue Sync 1.2

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 14, 2019

App 3.33

Improved syncing to HomeKit when making changes in the Hue app.

Fixed a HomeKit issue that names in Home app do not correspond to names in Hue app.

Fixed a HomeKit issue that saving a scene to HomeKit causes the error "value is higher than the maximum".

Added language support for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.10

The Philips Hue Bluetooth app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Messaging preferences in the app.

You can now rearrange your lights in the lights list in Settings > Manage lights.

October 31, 2019

App 3.32

The Philips Hue app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Advanced > Messaging preferences in the Hue app.

You can now decide what your lights will do when you stop syncing with entertainment. Configure via Settings > Entertainment areas.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.9

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 18, 2019

Hue Bluetooth App 1.8

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Hue Bridge V1 1.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 7, 2019

App 3.30

Want to personalize your Philips Hue Motion sensor even more? Now, you can set your lights to return to their previous state when no motion is detected, as well as configure separate day and night settings.

September 19, 2019

App 3.29

This release features support for iOS 13

September 19, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.6

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 5, 2019

App 3.28

This update features support for our new products including our new Hue Filament bulbs, Hue Smart button, and Hue Smart plug. We’ve also fixed some bugs and improved stability of the app.

September 5, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.5

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 22, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.4

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 15, 2019

App 3.27

We have upgraded the entertainment experience! In the entertainment area setup you are now able to adjust the height of your lights. Simply tap the light to indicate its heights. Test it now in Hue Sync 1.3!

August 8, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.3

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 1, 2019

App 3.26

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 25, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.2

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 22, 2019

App 3.25

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 11, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.1

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 4, 2019

App 3.24

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

June 26, 2019

App 3.23

This update includes another step in giving you more flexibility with Zones by making them available in Widgets. Now you can trigger a single scene in a Zone. A Zone can have unlimited Rooms or a group of lights in a Room.

You can now select the icon of your Hue lights to match the type of your fixtures. This will help you to conveniently recognize your lights. Check it out in Settings -> Light setup.

We improved the security of your Hue system. We invite you to log in again so you can continue enjoying Out of Home control.

June 11, 2019

App 3.22

This update includes our next step in creating more flexibility with Zones by making them available for selection in Routines. Perfect for those Routines that use more than 4 Rooms or when you want to trigger a single Scene across multiple Rooms.

May 20, 2019

App 3.21

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

May 9, 2019

App 3.20

We are excited to introduce Zones! This release gives you full flexibility and convenience to control any grouping of lights next to your existing rooms using the Hue app. Check it out in settings -> Rooms & Zones.

April 29, 2019

App 3.19

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

April 11, 2019

App 3.18

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

March 27, 2019

App 3.17

This release addresses an issue where users were unable to setup out of home control for the Philips Hue app. You will need to update to this app version to keep your out of home control connection working.



This update also includes automatic updates for your Hue Bridge, Lights & Accessories, to ensure that your Hue system works optimally including the latest security improvements. Choose your preferred auto-update time via Settings → Software Update → Automatic update.

March 14, 2019

App 3.16

Introducing home-level support for Friends of Hue switches. You can choose up to 3 rooms, or control your entire home using home-level scenes.

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

March 8, 2019

Hue Bridge V1 app 1.0.2

Fixed an issue where a certain outdated Bridge v1 could not be found.

Fixed a crash that occurred after pressing the link button of a certain outdated Bridge v1.

February 28, 2019

App 3.15

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

February 14, 2019

App 3.14

We are happy to announce that you can now configure the power-on behavior to your preferred color and brightness. Go to settings -> Power-on behavior to configure. Try now and let us know how you like it!

Added on/off switch and brightness slider to the color picker screen for individual lights.

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

January 31, 2019

App 3.13

Now you can configure the new Outdoor sensor in the Hue app. Get a warm welcome in these cold, dark winter days. Or...scare away anyone trespassing. Feel safe and secure in and around your home!

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

January 17, 2019

App 3.12

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

December 13, 2018

App 3.11

Out now, the long awaited option for your lights to return to their previous state when you experience a power loss. Go to "Power-on behavior" settings to configure. Please note this feature is only supported for Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

November 29, 2018

App 3.10

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

November 15, 2018

App 3.9

Friend of Hue switches support. Smart, battery-free and fully configurable via the Hue app.

New Indicator on settings icon to inform you when your app drops connection.

Improved iPad support with Split View and Slide Over.

This release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 17, 2018

App 3.7

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.



Others

And of course this release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 03, 2018

App 3.6

Siri Shortcuts support

We are excited to introduce Siri Shortcuts for Hue. Siri now learns when you are using your favorite scenes and suggest them for quick activation right on your lock screen, Siri search or Siri watch-face. You can also record personal phrases to activate your favorite scenes and include them as actions in the Apple Shortcuts app. Please note this feature is only supported for iOS 12 devices connected to Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.

Others

And of course this release also includes various other stability and performance improvements.

August 23, 2018

App 3.4.0

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

August 8, 2018

App 3.3.0

We’ve made it easier to use Hue Labs in the app, you now no longer need a separate sign-in when accessing Labs from inside the Hue app.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 30, 2018

App 3.2.0

Check out the “what’s new” section to find out more about our new Alexa support for Hue Labs Formulas.

Restyled the room icons.

Fixed a bug where, in some conditions, a wrong time zone is set after opening the app in a different time zone. Please verify your time zone by tapping Settings > Hue Bridges -> > Time zone. To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 13, 2018

App 3.1.0

Check out the “what’s new” section to find out more about our new Hue outdoor luminaires.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 28, 2018

App 3.0.4

Check out the new "How to videos" section in the "Explore" tab.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 22, 2018

App 3.0.3

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release fixes various bugs and improves stability

June 4, 2018

App 3.0.2

Fixed a crash that some of our users were experiencing. Thank you for reporting!

June 2, 2018

App 3.0.1

Fixed a bug that some of our users were experiencing with widgets. Thank you for reporting!

May 29, 2018

App 3.0

We’d like to kickoff these release notes with a heartfelt thank you to our users who have been using and loving Philips Hue over the past years. Especially, we like to thank those who have given us incredible useful and insightful feedback on the needs and wants of the app. Keep sharing your ideas and we’ll keep working on new functionalities, so you can enjoy the best lighting experience.

Thank you!

The Philips Hue team.

The 3.0 app update is the biggest update to the Hue app since the original release of the 2.0 version. We’ve tried to make it more intuitive and enjoyable for everyday use. Some changes you might hardly notice, while others are hard to miss. Here are the most important updates:

Improved daily use and navigation.

Quicker access to favorite scenes and colors.

Brightness control and light visualization inside rooms.

Introducing new color pickers for better overview, control and grouping of your lights in a room.

Bringing over 30 new picture scenes handpicked by our lighting designers.

New picture-to-light algorithm so you can create awesome scenes using your own pictures.

Additional shortcuts for most commonly used configuration settings.

Various improvements and fixes throughout the app.

Mar 8, 2018

App 2.19.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Jan 9, 2018

App 2.19.0



This update offers the creation of an entertainment area, which is the first step to sync your Philips Hue lights to the content of our entertainment partners. Find out about our new Hue entertainment partners by opening 'Explore'-> 'Hue entertainment'.

Software updates for your square-shape Philips Hue Bridge (V2) and Hue lights are required to enable entertainment. To check that you have the latest software, go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Software update‘ and follow the onscreen instructions.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 19, 2017

App 2.18.0

Support for iPhone X.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 21, 2017

App 2.17.0:

Sunrise and Sunset routine trigger: You asked, we listened. Now you can trigger your routines automatically at sunrise and sunset based on your home location. No longer needed to adapting the time of your routines to match the season.

Important: If you notice that the Sunset or Sunrise routines are starting, or too late, you can fine-tune the start time offset going to "Settings"> "Advanced"> "Sunrise & Sunset offset" and select your offset.

Updated privacy notice.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oct 11, 2017

App 2.16.0:

Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories

Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favourite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later.

Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favourite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later. Manage third party routines

A new section “From other apps” is added to "Routines". Here you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps.

A new section “From other apps” is added to "Routines". Here you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps. Improved software updates

A new section "Automatic update" is added to "Software update". Now you can enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and you can check if your Hue devices are up to date.

A new section "Automatic update" is added to "Software update". Now you can enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and you can check if your Hue devices are up to date. Reset Hue accessories to default.

If you configured an accessory in a third party app, or experience unexpected behaviour, now you can restore the default Hue behaviour. Just scroll down in the accessory details screen.

If you configured an accessory in a third party app, or experience unexpected behaviour, now you can restore the default Hue behaviour. Just scroll down in the accessory details screen. App icon and splash screen updated.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.



Aug 10, 2017

App 2.14.1:

We’ve identified the critical issues below, thank you for your reports:

Scenes triggered from the dashboard got a wrong fade time, and routines are triggered without a fade. If you experience this issue, please rename the scene and re-save the routine using the scene.

When saving a widget, a banner with “Save failed” is shown for home off scenes.

Slow responsiveness / freeze of the app when entering routines.

Aug 1, 2017

App 2.14.0:

This is not just a routinely update, it’s an update about routines ;)

Your lights as a reminder using a timer!

Timers can be found under “Routines” in the app. You can choose the timer duration, start and stop them at any time and choose what should happen when the timer ends. So get cooking, and get blinking!

Timers can be found under “Routines” in the app. You can choose the timer duration, start and stop them at any time and choose what should happen when the timer ends. So get cooking, and get blinking! Automatic on? Automatic off!

If you’re using routines to turn lights on, you can also automatically have them turn off in the same routine.

If you’re using routines to turn lights on, you can also automatically have them turn off in the same routine. Randomize to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not.

In “other routines” you can now have your lights turn on and off with a randomness to it. This way you can mimic being home without it being exactly the same every single day.

June 27, 2017

App 2.13.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

June 6, 2017

App 2.12.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

May 29, 2017

App 1.14:

Security update for out of home control. Please tap “Log in to my Hue” and login using your existing my Hue account to maintain out of home control functionality.

Please note this Hue gen 1 app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit meethue.com/philipshueapp to get the new Philips Hue app.

May 1, 2017

App 2.11.0:



Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

April 5, 2017

App 2.10.0:

New stuff

Didn’t like to update your Hue system while sitting in the dark? You can now postpone software updates and first turn on your lights.

Added “What’s new” and "Hue labs" to the “Explore” tab for you to explore new features.

Added support for the new Philips Hue E14 white ambiance and white and color Ambiance candles.

Improved stuff:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Mar 16, 2017

App 1.13.1:

Fixed a crash at app startup that occurred for some Apple Watches users.

Mar 8, 2017

App 1.13.0:

Updated notification with link to the new Philips Hue app

This is the Philips Hue gen 1 app. Please note this app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit meethue.com/philipshueapp to get the new Philips Hue app.

Jan 30, 2017

App 2.8.0:

New stuff

Set the entire room to a specific color by tapping the room icon! Just like you can with an individual light.

Improved stuff:

Create a scene from your current light settings from the “plus” button in the scenes tab of a room.

No longer will you need to detach your finger to reach the settings icon! You can now find the settings in the tab bar.

Adding new rooms or reshuffling your lights? Now Siri & HomeKit automatically learn about new rooms, lights, scenes and update them automatically.

Using widgets or Hue accessories? We’ve now made it easier for you to select your entire home.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 21, 2016

App 2.7.2:

HomeKit improvements:

You can add multiple Hue scenes to a HomeKit scene. This allows you to turn on multiple rooms using a single Siri voice command.

You can add Hue scenes to your existing HomeKit scenes, including the default scenes: Arrive Home, Good Morning, Good Night and Leave Home.

Fixed an issue with the translations.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.



Dec 19, 2016

App 2.7:

HomeKit improvements:

You can add multiple Hue scenes to a HomeKit scene. This allows you to turn on multiple rooms using a single Siri voice command.

You can add Hue scenes to your existing HomeKit scenes, including the default scenes: Arrive Home, Good Morning, Good Night and Leave Home.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Nov 29, 2016

App 2.6:

Added iPad support

Improved iOS 10 support, you can now 3D Touch the app icon to quickly access your widgets

Improved scene edit, now you can also edit your custom scenes both with and without a picture

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 13, 2016

App 2.5:

Improved scene edit. You can now change color and brightness of individual lights during scene creation or editing. You can also save the overall brightness of a scene.

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Sept 21, 2016

App 2.4:

Added support for the new Philips Hue motion sensor

Added support for the new Philips Hue white ambiance lamps, GU10 ‘perfect fit’ spot and BR30 downlight

Added support for the improved Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19/A60 bulbs

Fixed HomeKit sharing support for iOS 10

Added 6 new pictures in the Philips library

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Aug 8, 2016

App 2.3:

Improved Home & Away stability.

Fixed an issue when updating to Hue app version 2.2 on iOS 8.

Improved reconnecting to the Hue bridge, when the connection was interrupted.

July 25, 2016

App 1.12.2 (Philips Hue gen 1):

Notification for Apple Watch

June 20, 2016

App 2.2:

Added support for Apple Watch

Added advanced HomeKit management

After activating a widget you can now select off to turn lights off again

Redesigned Apps we like section with improved navigation

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 23, 2016

App 2.1:

Added support for our new Hue white ambiance lamps

Added the Go to sleep routine

Added scene cycle functionality for Hue dimmer switch

Changed the name to “Philips Hue”

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 17, 2016

App 1.12.1 (Philips Hue gen 1):

Added a notification for the new Philips Hue app gen 2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

April 28, 2016

App 2.0:

Meet the Philips Hue app. The intuitive way to control every Philips Hue products in your home. Go on. Play around. Explore. Feel the control but let go every once in a while. Turn on your life with light.

April 26, 2016

App 1.12:

New icon (grey) and name (Philips Hue gen 1). This allows us to offer you the choice of two Philips Hue apps in the App Store and Google Play Store, as we prepare to launch the much-anticipated new Philips Hue app, this spring.

Bug fixing and stability improvements

Feb 11, 2016

App 1.11:

Security improvements

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 23, 2015

App 1.10.2:

We fixed the issue with the widget.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oct 9, 2015

App 1.10.1:

We apologize for the crash that some of you had after installing our latest update. This version fixes that issue

We fixed an issue with the widget

We now offer Siri voice control for Apple HomeKit enabled bridges. To enable Siri voice control for your Philips Hue lights go to the Siri voice control option in the Settings menu

Added support for transferring your settings to the newly available Hue bridge. Simply plug in your new bridge in addition to your current one and you will be guided through the transfer

Added support for the new Philips Hue lightstrip plus

Updated privacy notice and terms of use

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 5, 2015

App 1.10: