Ďalej si vyberte typ produktu, ktorý máte, aby ste zistili, ako si ho pripojíte k svojmu systému inteligentného osvetlenia.
Sprievodca nastavením produktov Philips Hue
Základné súpravy
Získajte pokyny na nastavenie štartovacej súpravy.
Žiarovky a svetelné zdroje
Získajte pokyny na nastavenie žiaroviek, podlahových svietidiel, stolových lámp, svietidiel a ďalších produktov.
Svietidlá s príslušenstvom
Získajte pokyny na nastavenie svietidiel dodávaných s príslušenstvom, ako je stmievač Hue Dimmer switch alebo inteligentné tlačidlo Hue Smart button.
Vonkajšie svetlá
Získajte pokyny na nastavenie vonkajšieho osvetlenia.
Príslušenstvo
Získate pokyny na nastavenie zariadenia Hue Sync Box a ďalšieho príslušenstva.
Zabezpečenie
Získajte pokyny na nastavenie bezpečnostných kamier a snímačov.
FAQs
How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?
Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?
I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?
Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?
Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?
I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?
Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?
Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?
Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?
Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?
