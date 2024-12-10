Hue for smart kitchens

How to install Hue lights in your new kitchen:

First, keep the installation manual with serial numbers of the lights for future reference. You may need these serial numbers to re-install lights in the future.

Before you start, check with your kitchen’s installation team if the following Hue devices have been installed and set up:

· Philips Hue Bridge

· Philips Hue Tap dial switch

If the answer is no, continue with Installation A.

If the answer is yes, skip to Installation B.

Installation A: Bridge and Tap dial switch are not set up

1. Connect the Philips Hue Bridge

The Bridge (the smart lighting hub) must be connected to power and your Wi-Fi router. Connect it with the power cable and ethernet cable that were included.

2. Download the Philips Hue app

Download and open the Philips Hue app on your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet.

3. Create a Hue account

Create a Hue account with your personal email address. If you already have a Hue account, log in to that one.

4. Add the Bridge to your app

When asked if you’d like to add a Bridge, tap yes. Follow the instructions in the app to search for and add the Bridge to your system. During setup, you’ll be asked to manually press the round button on the Bridge to confirm the connection.

5. Create a Home

When prompted, create and name your "Home”. This is a digital representation of your physical home in your Hue system.

6. Add the lights

Turn your kitchen lights on and off from the main electrical switch. Once back on, go back to the app to add your lights. Follow the instructions in the app.

7. Create a Room

During setup, you’ll be asked to put your lights in a “Room.” This is also a digital representation of your physical rooms in your home. We suggest naming this first Room “Kitchen.”

8. Add the Hue Tap dial switch

Go to the Settings tab, and then scroll to find Accessories (or Devices, depending on the version of the app you have). Search for and add the Tap dial switch.

9. Test your setup

When you are finished setting up the lights, you’ll be able to test them from the Home tab in the Hue app or with the Tap dial switch.

Installation B: Bridge and Tap dial switch already set up

1. Download the Philips Hue app

Download and open the Philips Hue app on your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet.

2. Create a Hue account

Create a Hue account with your personal email address. If you already have a Hue account, log in to that one.

3. Add the Bridge to your app

Search for and add the Hue Bridge. If you are asked if you’d like to factory reset the Bridge, tap No.

Note: Factory resetting the Bridges deletes all settings and devices (e.g. the Hue lights that were added by the installation team).

If you already have a different Bridge that you currently use elsewhere in your home, add this additional new Bridge for your kitchen under Settings.

4. Create a Home

When prompted, create and name your "Home”. This is a digital representation of your physical home in your Hue system.

5. Check privacy settings

Go to Settings and tap Privacy and messages. Review these settings and adjust as needed.

6. Test your setup

When you are finished setting up the lights, you’ll be able to test them from the Home tab in the Hue app or with the Tap dial switch.