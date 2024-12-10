How to upgrade to the Hue Bridge Pro

Upgrading to the Hue Bridge Pro? This guide walks you through everything you need to know about migrating from your current Hue Bridge to the new Hue Bridge Pro.

Onboard your new Bridge Pro

Ready to get started with your new Bridge Pro? Just follow the steps in the link to complete your onboarding and unlock its full potential.

Getting started with migration

Once you onboard your Hue Bridge Pro via the Hue app, you’ll be prompted to migrate content from your existing Bridge. You can choose to migrate immediately or postpone it if you don't have time, or if your system is not yet prepared to migrate due to not meeting some conditions. Most of your devices and configurations will transfer automatically, though some exceptions apply.

Migrating multiple bridges

Soon you will be able to migrate the content of multiple bridges to your Hue Bridge Pro; currently the system only supports automatic migration of one bridge. Depending on your situation, you can choose to keep your extra bridges as they were (they will not be impacted) until this becomes available, or you can choose to manually move their content and devices to your Hue Bridge Pro. Your Hue Bridge Pro will remain operational regardless and you can still enjoy its new features like MotionAwareTM.

What will be migrated automatically

Devices

Hue lights, plugs, switches, sensors, cameras, doorbells, and chimes (must be powered, in range, and on the latest software version).

Friends of Hue devices: Settings will migrate, but you’ll need to re-add them manually (i.e. lights, switches, plugs, etc. not manufactured by Philips Hue)

SmartLink devices: Not supported on Hue Bridge Pro.

Configurations

Device names and settings

Rooms and zones

Scenes

Automations

Accessory behaviors

Entertainment settings

Security settings

App-specific preferences (e.g., widgets, photo-based scenes, sorting order)

Third-Party apps configurations: apps will require a Bridge re-link (Please contact the third-party app's support if you run into any issues.)

Integrations and Compatibility

Spotify: Will migrate automatically.

Apple HomeKit: Will only be able to re-connect it via Matter in Hue Bridge Pro

Sync apps for TV/PC: Configuration will migrate automatically.

What you need to know before migration:

One Account & Home: Both Bridges must be linked to the same account and Home and with latest software version.

App Usage: Keep the Hue app open and your phone unlocked during the migration especially for the first 1–2 minutes. The migration process is expected to take approximately up to 30 minutes, depending on the size of your Hue setup

Lights: will turn on to confirm the completed migration.

Device Control: Limited functionality and devices will be unreachable during migration.

Security System: Will be disarmed during migration. Re-arm manually afterwards.

Avoid: Using other Hue apps or third-party integrations during migration.

Privacy

By starting the migration, you agree to the transfer of your Hue bridge data via the Hue cloud migration service in line with our Privacy Notice. The Hue cloud migration service is a secured cloud service located located in Europe.

Your personal data will be processed for the purpose of migrating your Hue bridge data to a new Hue Bridge Pro. The types of personal data that are processed include: usage data, device data, configurations, integrations, approximate location data (if the user has activated services or features making use of it).

For more information on your privacy rights or how we process and protect your personal data please visit our Privacy Notice.





Troubleshooting Migration

Disruptions (e.g., power or internet loss): The app will guide recovery steps. If needed, reset your Hue Bridge Pro to factory settings and recommission.

Missing Devices: Reconnect them manually after migration (all settings will also be migrated)

No Migration Option: Ensure both bridges are in the same Hue home.

Post-Migration Steps

Old Bridge: Once migration is confirmed, reset it to factory defaults.

FAQs

Can I revert the migration?

No. Migration is one-way from Bridge v2 to Hue Bridge Pro.

Can I migrate later?

Yes. Use the Hue app: Settings > Bridges.

Do I need to be at home?

Recommended, to handle any device issues.

Is internet required?

Yes. The app will notify you of any connectivity issues.

If you encounter issues or need further assistance, please contact our customer support team.