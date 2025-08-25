了解 Hue Bridge Pro 的最新改進和更新。每次更新時，我們都會發布發行說明，以便您隨時了解我們所做的改進。
想要確保立即獲得更新嗎？ 在 Hue 應用程式中為您的 Philips Hue 系統啟用自動更新 (設定 > 軟體更新 > 自動更新)。
Sep 4, 2025
Firmware 1.0:
We're excited to announce the Hue Bridge Pro, our next generation Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.
