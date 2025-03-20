Elige el tipo de producto que tienes a continuación y obtén la información que te permitirá conectarlo a tu sistema de iluminación inteligente.
Guías de configuración de productos Philips Hue
Kits de inicio
Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar un kit de inicio.
Focos y lámparas
Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar focos, lámparas de pie, de mesa, de pared o de techo, entre muchas cosas más.
Luces que incluyen un accesorio
Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar las luces que vienen con un accesorio, como un interruptor regulable o un botón inteligente.
Luces para exteriores
Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar las luces exteriores.
Accesorios
Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar una sync box u otros accesorios.
Seguridad
Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar cámaras y sensores de seguridad.
FAQs
How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?
Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?
I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?
Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?
Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?
I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?
Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?
Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?
Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?
Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?
