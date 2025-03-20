Asistencia

Guías de configuración de productos Philips Hue

Elige el tipo de producto que tienes a continuación y obtén la información que te permitirá conectarlo a tu sistema de iluminación inteligente.

Kits de inicio

Kits de inicio

Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar un kit de inicio. 

Ir a las guías de configuración
Focos y lámparas

Focos y lámparas

Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar focos, lámparas de pie, de mesa, de pared o de techo, entre muchas cosas más. 

Ir a las guías de configuración
Luces que incluyen un accesorio

Luces que incluyen un accesorio

Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar las luces que vienen con un accesorio, como un interruptor regulable o un botón inteligente.

Ir a las guías de configuración
Luces para exteriores

Luces para exteriores

Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar las luces exteriores. 

Ir a las guías de configuración
Accesorios

Accesorios

Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar una sync box u otros accesorios. 

Ir a las guías de configuración
Seguridad

Seguridad

Encuentra instrucciones sobre cómo configurar cámaras y sensores de seguridad. 

Ir a las guías de configuración

FAQs

How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?

Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?

I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?

Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?

Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?

I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?

Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?

Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?

Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?

Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros

Con gusto te ayudaremos

Visita nuestros canales sociales

Tiempo de respuesta: 1 hora. Disponible las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Producto, promoción y garantía

De lunes a viernes, de las 8:00 a las 20:00, hora del Este de Estados Unidos

1-800-555-0050

Enviar formulario

 

*Cuando un foco muestra "hasta" cierto número de lúmenes en sus especificaciones, muestra la máxima emisión de lúmenes del foco. Muestra qué tan brillante puede llegar a ser el foco a 2,700 K (focos blancos) o 4,000 K (focos Hue White and Color Ambiance). Obtén más información acerca del brillo