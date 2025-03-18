請在下方選擇您擁有的產品類型，以便了解如何連接到智慧照明系統。
Philips Hue 產品設定指引
FAQs
How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?
Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?
I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?
Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?
Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?
I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?
Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?
Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?
Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?
Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?
*當燈泡顯示規格中，"多達" 特定數量的流明時，即代表顯示燈泡的最大流明輸出。它展示燈泡在 2700 K (白色燈泡) 或 4000 K (白色氛圍或白色和彩色氛圍燈泡) 下能顯現的亮度。了解更多亮度資訊。