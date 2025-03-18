支援

Philips Hue 產品設定指引

請在下方選擇您擁有的產品類型，以便了解如何連接到智慧照明系統。

入門套件

取得設定入門套件的相關說明。 

前往設定指南
燈泡和燈具

取得設定燈泡、立燈、桌燈、燈具的相關說明。 

前往設定指南
包含配件的燈具

取得設定隨附配件的燈具的相關說明，這些配件包括調光開關或智慧按鈕。

前往設定指南
室外燈具

取得設定戶外燈的相關說明。 

前往設定指南
配件

取得設定 Sync Box 或其他配件的相關說明。 

前往設定指南
安全性

取得設定安全性攝影機和感應器的相關說明。 

前往設定指南

*當燈泡顯示規格中，"多達" 特定數量的流明時，即代表顯示燈泡的最大流明輸出。它展示燈泡在 2700 K (白色燈泡) 或 4000 K (白色氛圍或白色和彩色氛圍燈泡) 下能顯現的亮度。了解更多亮度資訊。 