Trigger your smart lights with Philips Hue motion sensors. Place them anywhere wirelessly using a magnetic mount or a single screw.
- Works in every home
- No wires, mount anywhere
- Easy to install yourself
Motion sensor
Control your lights automatically by adding a Philips Hue motion sensor to your Philips Hue system. You can place the sensor anywhere in your home as it is battery powered and completely wireless. Simply walk by to trigger your lights.
Indoor/Outdoor
$79.99
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Wireless installation
- Automates your lights
- Adjusts light to time of day
- Mounts anywhere
Get ultimate control with the app
Use the Hue app to customise your motion sensor and personalise your settings based on the time of day.
Program to your personal schedule
Set your lights to turn on bright and cool in the morning. In the evenings, trigger low golden tones – it's up to you what they do.
Control your way
Philips Hue accessories are versatile: set up, program it and use exactly how you want.
Adjust sensitivity
Use the Hue app to customise your motion sensor and personalise your settings based on the time of day.
Where to put motion sensors
White and color ambiance
ST72 - E27 smart bulb
$149.99
White and color ambiance
G95 - E27 smart bulb
$149.99
White and color ambiance
Triangle - E27 smart bulb
$184.99
White and color ambiance
GU10 - smart spotlight
$109.99
White and color ambiance
MR16 - smart spotlight
$109.99
White ambiance
MR16 - smart spotlight
$64.99
White and color ambiance
Luster - E14 smart bulb
$109.99
White ambiance
Luster - E14 smart bulb
$64.99
White and color ambiance
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
$109.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
$329.99
$230.99
White ambiance
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
$64.99
$45.49
Questions & Answers
What do I need to use a Hue motion sensor?
What do I need to use a Hue motion sensor?
Can I customise how my lights turn on when triggered by a Hue motion sensor?
Can I customise how my lights turn on when triggered by a Hue motion sensor?
Do I need to connect electrical wires to install the motion sensor and outdoor sensor?
Do I need to connect electrical wires to install the motion sensor and outdoor sensor?
Where should I place my Hue motion sensor?
Where should I place my Hue motion sensor?
How many Philips Hue lights can I control with the Philips Hue indoor motion sensor?
How many Philips Hue lights can I control with the Philips Hue indoor motion sensor?
How weatherproof is the outdoor sensor?
How weatherproof is the outdoor sensor?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.