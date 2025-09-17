Placed on a bedside table or your TV stand, these smart LED table lamps let you bring light to any area of your room.
Guide to smart LED table lamps
How should I use bedside table lamps?
How should I use bedside table lamps?
What LED table lamp should I choose for the living room?
What LED table lamp should I choose for the living room?
Why should I use small table lamps?
Why should I use small table lamps?
Do I need to buy a smart bulb for my smart LED table lamp?
Do I need to buy a smart bulb for my smart LED table lamp?
Where should I put my smart table lamp?
Where should I put my smart table lamp?
What's the best smart desk lamp?
What's the best smart desk lamp?
Learn about smart LED table lamps
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.